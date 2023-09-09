MSNBC Guest Bashes Christianity, Says It Was Brought to America to Justify Slavery And Genocide (VIDEO)

MSNBC Guest Robert Jones went on “The Reid Out” to literally bash Christianity and call it a religion that justifies slavery and genocide.

“It says the defining characteristic is whether or not these people are Christian or not. If they are not Christian and if they are not already subjugated by a Christian power, then they essentially have no human rights. And it goes on to explicitly spell out that they have the right to occupy, conquer, kill, steal their goods, and then this phrase like is like literally in the document, something that still rings in my head, and to reduce their persons to perpetual slavery. This is in the document from the highest power of the Christian church in the late 1400s,” Roberts said to host Joy Reid.

Joy Reid agreed with Roberts and piled on.

“So this is what gives license in their minds to European colonizers to try to enslave indigenous people, to wipe them out if they resist in any way, and to enslave Africans. That’s how they do it and still in their minds advance the interests of Christianity,” Joy Reid said.

Roberts doubled down and trashed Americans of European descent.

“It’s worth remembering this is the version of Christianity that lands on these shores and in fact, motivates the landing on these shores, and I think one of the things I’ve become convinced of and one of the reasons why—at the heart of this new book is that this idea that this country is intended by God to be a promise land for European Christians is very much still with us,” Roberts said.

NewsBusters reported:

On Thursday night’s The Reid Out on MSNBC, guest host Jonathan Capehart aired a pre-recorded interview host Joy Reid gave to Public Religion Research Institute founder and president Robert Jones who wrote a book smearing Christianity with the thesis being that the religion was brought to the Americas in the 1400s with the purpose to justify enslaving and killing Native Americans and African Americans. Of course, since Reid is a vile racist bigot, she loved this discussion. Attempting to smear an entire religion, Jones sneered: “It’s a set of 15th-century Christian doctrines that were designed to answer the problem of what do we do with all these people we just encountered in these lands that we didn’t know about, in the 1400s. And so who do the Christian princes and queens and kings appeal to but the head of the Christian church.”

Watch:

MSNBC hosts like Joy Reid and guest contributors like Robert Jones have no problem bashing Christianity, but would never say those kinds of things about Islam.

Jones claimed to link Christianity of the 1400’s as part of the Church’s documents and policy to occupy, conquer, kill, and steal goods from the people that were already settled in the land. These leftist extremists will go out of their way to trash the Christian faith with little to no fact-checking, or at least taking it out of context.

Video and partial transcript courtesy of NewsBusters.