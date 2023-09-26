MSM Uses Discredited Liar Cassidy Hutchinson to FakeNews Why Trump Didn’t Wear COVID Mask

The MSM has been ignoring the science for months and years that state masks provide little to no protection from COVID.

The MSM has ignored almost completely the news that long-time mask use can increase health problems in wearers.

But they found a way to complain about Trump and COVID again by trotting out discredited lying loser Cassidy Hutchinson to say that the reason Trump refused to wear a mask was because it ‘smudged his makeup.’ Hutchinson has a forthcoming book, and based on her memory about overheard statements from Trump, we should believe her this time.

Here’s the MSM using Hutchinson to tell tall tales about President Trump:



Here’s Martin Pengelly at The Guardian repeating these lies: “Trump’s own antipathy to masks, and its effect on willingness to mask up among his ardent supporters, was established early in the pandemic. Notably, Hutchinson describes a visit to a mask-making factory in Phoenix, Arizona, in May 2020, in the chaotic and frightening first months of the Covid onslaught. … Trump told reporters he tried a mask but did not wear it after consulting the company chief executive. Hutchinson writes that in fact Trump “decided on a white mask”, then asked staffers what they thought. “I slowly shook my head,” she writes. “The president pulled the mask off and asked why I thought he should not wear it. “I pointed at the straps of the N95 I was holding. When he looked at the straps of his mask, he saw they were covered in bronzer.” Trump’s reliance on heavy makeup is well documented. “Why did no one else tell me that,” he snapped. “I’m not wearing this thing.” “The press would criticise him for not wearing a mask,” Hutchinson writes, “not knowing that the depth of his vanity had caused him to reject masks – and then millions of his fans followed suit.”

Here’s Beth Levin at Vanity Fair repeating these lies, “…former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson reveals that Trump refused to wear a face covering during a May 2020 visit to a Honeywell factory—where workers were masked and a sign in the area he toured read “Attention: Face Mask Required in This Area. Thank You!”—because he was worried about his makeup coming off. Specifically, the bronzer that he appears to trowel on daily…”

Here’s Brian Niemietz at the NY Daily News repeating this lie by quoting Hutchinson’s book, “Cassidy Hutchinson, a senior assistant to former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, writes in her memoir “Enough” that the former president once selected a white mask to wear during a May 2020 visit to the Honeywell mask production facility. However, according to an excerpt from the book published by The Guardian, Hutchinson subtly suggested he not wear that particular mask. “I pointed at the straps of the N95 I was holding,” she writes. “When he looked at the straps of his mask, he saw they were covered in bronzer.” “Why did no one else tell me that?” he reportedly snapped. “I’m not wearing this thing.”

Here’s Melissa Koenig at the NY Post repeating this lie as well, “Former President Donald Trump refused to wear a mask at the height of the COVID pandemic because it smudged his makeup, a former aide claims. Trump made the decision to forgo masks while visiting a Honeywell factory that produced the highly sought products in May 2020, according to Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, in her new book, “Enough.”

And neither The Guardian, Vanity Fair, or the NY Daily News, or the NY Post, mention in their articles that Hutchinson previously lied about Trump’s actions on January 6th and has admitted lying to the Congressional January 6th committee.

They all conveniently omit the history of Cassidy Hutchinson lying to hurt Trump and lying under oath.

None of them mention the fact that Cassidy Hutchinson has no credibility and has already, previously, caused a mini-Trump scandal because of her lies.

Hutchinson also recently accused Rudy Giuliani of ‘groping’ her on January 6th, three and a half years after the fact. She has no evidence or other witnesses to corroborate her story. Giuliani says she is a liar trying to boost her book sales.

Cassidy Hutchinson was the 2019 college graduate aide to Mark Meadows who lied and said that, on January 6th, Trump ‘lunged’ at a Secret Service officer and had a fight with him for control of his car, grabbing at the steering wheel.

Hutchinson later admitted to lying to the January 6th committee about initially not knowing anything about the fakenews story about Trump ‘lunging’ for the steering wheel, after the MSM repeated the lie against Trump for days.

IT GETS EVEN BETTER: It turns out that Hutchinson, from leaked texts from Project Veritas today, was even LYING ABOUT LYING! She told the Congressional J6 committee that she was pressured to lie by her lawyer, Stefan Passatino, but leaked emails and texts reveal that EVEN THAT WAS A LIE!

Trump denied ‘lunging’ at the Secret Service agent all along.

Even the far-left New York Times had to admit that Hutchinson’s story was bogus:

“The committee’s report said Mr. Ornato, when questioned by the panel, said that he had no memory of the conversations recounted by Ms. Hutchinson…” Trending: OUTRAGEOUS! Brothers Who Killed Ethan Liming, Stomped on His Chest, Broke His Neck and Took His Car Acquitted of Involuntary Manslaughter Charges “But Mr. Engel said he did not recall the conversation with Mr. Ornato described by Ms. Hutchinson and ‘indicated he did not recall President Trump gesturing toward him.'”

Later, it emerged that this was just something she heard, aka hearsay. And then under oath, it became something she heard from someone who heard it from someone else, aka double hearsay. Hutchinson had no personal knowledge of the events, she was not a witness.

There’s a long list of jilted former Trump staffers who enjoy making up lies about their former boss. John Kelly said Trump wanted to “get the IRS on” James Comey and Peter Strzok. Omarosa Manigault regularly contradicted herself when trying to defame Trump. Anthony Scaramucci worked for Trump for 10 days and has spent the last 1000 complaining about it. Trump’s former staffers often lash out at him, and write tell-all books, filled with made-up, out-of-context, and selectively edited quotes to make them seem like the hero. This trend is so common there’s no way the media neglected to mention this dynamic.

Instead, they chose to repeat anti-Trump lies by known liars and amplify the invented grievances of former employees because it suits their purpose to hurt President Trump’s 2024 campaign.