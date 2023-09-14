Member of Anti-Catholic Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Drag Group Arrested for Lewd Act in Broad Daylight at California Park

Clinton Monroe Ellis-Gilmore, 53, a member of the twisted Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Drag Group that was honored by Major League Baseball and the LA Dodgers in June, was arrested in August after committing a lewd act in broad daylight at a popular California park.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, “According to numerous witnesses, Ellis-Gilmore had been at that location for approximately one hour, sitting in his truck with the door open, masturbating.”

Ellis-Gilmore was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

It is unclear if Ellis-Gilmore, who goes by the stage name “Queen Bethe C–khim,” is still an active member of the demonic group, but his Facebook page contains numbers photos of his participation in various events including a drag queen story hour.

The New York Post reports:

One witness to Ellis-Gilmore’s alleged debauchery claimed the drag queen parked two spots away from his trailer and had his left leg out the open door of the truck and right leg up on the dashboard with no pants on, which gave him a full view of Ellis-Gilmore “playing with himself.” “Well this is f–ked up,” Randy Fleek told The Daily Wire. “It’s obvious. You cannot help but see this guy, he’s not hiding it. He wants everyone to see what he’s doing.” Ellis-Gilmore allegedly gradually shed his clothes during his hour in the car until he was naked, despite multiple cars passing through the parking lot, many of whom sought a view of the coast, Fleek said.

The Dodgers honored the group in June for pride night where the vulgar, anti-Christian, Marxist group received the team’s “Community Hero Award.”

They were initially uninvited to the event after public outcry, but after backlash from the group, the Dodgers caved to the depravity and re-invited them saying, “We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th. We are pleased to share that they have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the lifesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades.”