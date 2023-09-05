Megyn Kelly and Carol Roth Slam Liberal Media for Spinning False Narrative About ‘Bidenomics’ (VIDEO)

Financial analyst and commentator Carol Roth recently appeared on the Megyn Kelly podcast.

The two spent a considerable amount of time talking about the impact of Biden’s economic policies and Megyn slammed the liberal media, specifically the New York Times, for trying to put a positive spin on ‘Bidenomics.’

Roth pointed out that Biden is taking credit for jobs that already existed before the pandemic and have just started to come back in recent months.

The two also talked about the weakened dollar under Biden.

Meaww reports:

Megyn Kelly slams NYT’s The Daily podcast for ‘falsely spinning the narrative’ about Bidenomics Megyn Kelly has taken The New York Times to the cleaners after they gave a “glowing progress report” on President Joe Biden’s policy called ‘Bidenomics.’… The 52-year-old podcaster started by playing a clip of President Joe Biden where he’s heard praising his economic policy. “Financial Times and the Wall Street Journal started referring to my policy as ‘Bidenomics’…and guess what (in a hushed tone) It’s Working!” Kelly then laughed at the clip stating, “What would Biden be without the creepy whisper?” She then asked her host Roth about whether Biden’s economic policy was working who only said, “It’s not working Megyn.”… However, Kelly wasn’t done yet. She brought the New York Times podcast ‘The Daily’ into the spotlight and stated that they had given Bidenomics a “glowing progress report.” Kelly mentioned that despite the inflation rate going down due to the intervention of the Federal government to bring the interest rates down, ‘Bidenomics’ had nothing to do with it.

If you follow Carol Roth on Twitter, you know she speaks out on these issues regularly.

"Hard to blame the Fed?"

Of course, people choose to spend and take on debt, but the media is absolutely silent on the primary role that the Fed and govt have played in creating inflation and an economy that is killing Americans' personal balance sheets.https://t.co/jGYhrga7Yd pic.twitter.com/PfAkGdgiqA — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) August 30, 2023

Biden’s economic policies have been a disaster for the country.

The sooner he is out of office, the better.