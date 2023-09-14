McCarthy SHUTS DOWN AP Reporter Defending Joe Biden’s Corruption and Lies, Forces Her to Admit There is Evidence to Support Impeachment Inquiry (VIDEO)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday completely shut down a reporter for the Associated Press who defended Joe Biden’s corruption and lies.

McCarthy on Tuesday announced he is directing House committees to open an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden.

“I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Over the past several months, House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct—a culture of corruption,” McCarthy said.

Far-left DC reporters are all repeating the same talking points in a desperate bid to defend Joe Biden as he faces an impeachment inquiry.

AP’s Farnoush Amiri said McCarthy launched an impeachment inquiry without any evidence Joe Biden committed crimes.

McCarthy humiliated the AP reporter, shut her down and forced her to admit there is evidence of Biden’s lies.

“Are you concerned about all the stuff that was just recently learned? Do you have any concern? Have you asked the White House any questions?” McCarthy asked the AP reporter.

McCarthy continued, “Do you agree that – do you believe that the president lied to the American public when he said he never talked to his son about business dealings? Yes, or no?”

The AP reporter replied, “I can’t answer that.”

“You can’t answer that?” McCarthy asked the Biden shill posing as a reporter.

McCarthy rattled off just some of the evidence presented so far proving Joe Biden was involved in Hunter’s business deals and got the reporter to admit there is plenty of evidence to support an impeachment inquiry.

Here is just some of the evidence of Joe Biden’s corruption and bribery schemes:

House Republicans recently announced they now have reviewed 170 suspicious activity reports linked to the Biden Crime Family.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer identified the NINE Bidens who are implicated in the corruption.

“Bank records show the Biden family, their associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals and their companies,” Comer said.

1. Hunter Biden

2. James Biden

3. Sara Biden

4. Hallie Biden

5. Kathleen Biden

6. Melissa Biden

7. Niece/nephew

8. Niece/nephew

9. Grandchild

Senator Chuck Grassley recently released the FBI document showing Joe Biden was involved in a $10 million bribery scheme with Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky.

Joe Biden publicly bragged about bribing Ukraine with $1 billion to fire Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General who was investigating Burisma corruption.



Viktor Shokin

I “said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. He got fired,” Biden said in 2018.

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and business associate, appeared before the House Oversight Committee over the summer to testify on the Biden Crime Family – and he did not disappoint!

Here are some key takeaways from Devon Archer’s testimony per the House Oversight Committee:

When Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States, he joined Hunter Biden’s dinners with his foreign business associates in person or by speakerphone over 20 times.

Devon Archer testified that the value of adding Hunter Biden to Burisma’s board was “the brand” and confirmed that then-Vice President Joe Biden was “the brand” and that the 20 phone calls were to sell “the brand.”

Devon Archer admitted that “Burisma would have gone out of business if ‘the brand’ had not been attached to it.” Because of the Bidens’ involvement, people would have been intimidated to mess with Burisma legally.

In December 2015, Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, and Vadym Pozharski, an executive of Burisma, placed constant pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from D.C. regarding the Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin. Shokin was investigating Burisma for corruption.

Hunter Biden, along with Zlochevsky and Pozharski, “called D.C.” to discuss the matter. Biden, Zlochevsky, and Pozharski stepped away to make the call. This raises concerns that Hunter Biden was in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Joe Biden was dialed into a dinner in Paris with a French energy company and in China with Jonathan Li, the CEO of BHR. Then-VP Biden also had coffee with Li in Beijing and even wrote a letter of recommendation for college for Li’s daughter.

Archer confirmed Joe Biden was referred to as “my guy” by Hunter Biden.

In 2014, then-VP Biden attended a business dinner with Hunter & his associates at Café Milano in D.C. Elena Baturina, a Russian oligarch who is the widow of the former mayor of Moscow, was an attendee. Notably, the Biden Admin’s public sanctions do not contain Baturina.

It should also be noted the Burisma founder held 17 audio tapes, 15 with Hunter and 2 with Joe Biden, he kept as an insurance policy.