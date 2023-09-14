Max Blumenthal: SecState Tony Blinken Stands to “Make a Lot of Money” Off Ukraine war

Speaking to host Russell Brand, leftist Grayzone editor-in-chief Max Blumenthal pointed out that US Secretary of State Tony Blinken stands to “make a lot of money off this war“ through his company WestExec . Ukraine has been “drunk” off of “delusional fantasies out of Washington that they can somehow ‘win’,” Blumenthal said.



“Tony Blinken was recently in Kiev for a more extended period than usual, probably to put the idea of negotiations on the table,” Blumenthal claimed. “This is because of the colossal failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, which the US has been heavily involved in.”

The Gateway Pundit is one of the only media in the US reporting about the catastrophic Meat Grinder the US and UK pushed Ukraine into, which has cost approx. 72,000 Ukrainian casualties since June, according to Russian estimates. Blinken visited Kiev Sept. 6, where he met with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and President Volodymyr Zelensky, promising another $1 billion in US aid. US funds for Ukraine stand at $110.97 billion, Fox News reported on Tuesday.

“They failed to capture any real territory. They were supposed to cut off the land bridge between Russia and Crimea, which is not going to happen,” Blumenthal said. “Soon there’s going to be rain in the eastern plains of the Donbass region, and it’s going to be impossible to get armor through there.”

“It’s a total failure, so why can’t they negotiate?” Blumenthal asked. “Number one, why should Russia negotiate at this point, when the West has stabbed them… and sabotaged negotiations at every turn, leading to this proxy war? Back in April 2022, the US canceled negotiations between Zelensky and the Kremlin and said, ‘Keep fighting’. And they sabotaged the Minsk Accords before that. So why trust the West?”

“And why negotiate when you could actually start capturing more and more territory?” Blumenthal asked, “Given the terrible state of Ukraine’s military and the hundreds of thousands of casualties they’ve suffered? They don’t have much left, apparently.”

Blumenthal also pointed out that US Secretary of State Tony Blinken, “Has major skin in the game when it comes to continuing this war. He founded a firm called WestExec Advisors, which finesses contracts for the arms industry and Big Tech through the Pentagon and the State Department – him and his former colleagues from the Obama Administration founded this firm to profit off their connections with the major winners of the Ukraine proxy war: Raytheon, LockheedMartin, Palantir – all the Beltway Bandits, as we call them here in Washington.”

Past WestExec partners have included DNI Avril Haines, former Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki and CIA deputy director David Cohen, The Intercept reported 2021.

“If Tony Blinken leaves government, he could make a lot of money off this war, as long as it’s still continuing,” Blumenthal said. “That could be a frozen conflict, where Ukraine is just constantly at war with Russia and its entire society is securitized and mobilized. The tech industry is gonna love that as well because everyone’s gonna be under surveillance, drones and cameras everywhere.”

“Why would they want to end this conflict?” the son of Clinton adviser Sidney Blumenthal asked. “They’re the real winners of this war.”

The Grayzone editor Blumenthal criticized “the hatred of Russia that prevails among the Democratic Party foreign policy elite, but also within the Republican Party, the idea that we can’t ‘lose’ this war, that this is about ‘Democracy’.”

“There’s all these obstacles to negotiations,” Blumenthal said, “but obviously the war isn’t going well. There’s no progress for Ukraine in this war. They should’ve negotiated over a year ago, but they’ve been drunk off of these delusional fantasies spun out of Washington that they can somehow ‘win’, when Victory’s never even defined.”