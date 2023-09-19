Masked Carjackers Follow Aston Martin Driver Home, Violently Beat Him in His Garage in Broad Daylight Robbery (VIDEO)

On Sunday, a Norwalk, Connecticut man was followed home by two masked men who carjacked him in his own garage. The masked men stole his Aston Martin after forcing him out of the car. The victim shouted, “Stella, call the police now!”

The carjackers punched and shoved the victim before taking off with two stolen vehicles.

The carjackers are still at large.

Fox News reported:

A Connecticut man pulled his Aston Martin convertible into his garage Sunday and encountered two masked men who attacked him and stole the vehicle in a brazen broad daylight carjacking captured on home security video. “Get out, get out,” a masked man can be heard telling the victim as he sits in his own Bayberry Lane garage in an exchange captured by a Ring camera in the corner of the room. A second man opens the passenger door and then rifles around inside another luxury car parked to the side. The victim can be heard pleading with the duo before they drag him out of the driver’s seat and slam him on the garage floor. “Stella, call the police, now!” he shouts, before they punch him and shove him and the clip ends. The suspects fled with the stolen car and a dark blue BMW, which was also stolen in Norwalk, Westport police said in a statement.

Ring video shows the victim pulling into his garage when he is approached by two masked men. They force him to give up his Aston Martin and attack him when he starts to plead for help:

The police said that the suspects fled with the Aston Martin and a BMW, which was also recently stolen in Norwalk. Police also believe that the man was targeted so they could ambush him at his home. According to the report, the man had minor injuries but did not need any immediate medical attention.

Both of the suspects were last seen on Route 8 driving north in both of the stolen cars.

Carjackings are becoming the norm in Democrat-run cities.

Last month The Gateway Pundit reported on a violent carjacking in Philadelphia that resulted in the brutal murder of a 60-year-old Asian man.

Philadelphia, the city of “Brotherly Love.” Well, not so for 60-year-old Peter Chan, who was brutally murdered in a carjacking over the summer.

Mr. Chan was helping his wife practice driving. She had momentarily left and when she returned, she saw her husband down on the ground. He was injured very badly and died at the hospital. Mrs. Chan also expressed concerns about the police response being slow and how it affected Mr. Chan in getting the emergency care he needed.