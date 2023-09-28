Machete-Wielding Professor Lands New Job at NYC College

The Gateway Pundit reported that New York City professor Shellyne Rodriguez, who went viral for vandalizing a pro-life table at Hunter College and cursing out students, and then a machete to a reporter’s neck when confronted about the incident.

Hunter College ultimately fired Rodriguez, but the unhinged educator landed a new position at Cooper Union in NYC as an adjunct instructor.

Students for Life America shared video of Rodriguez vandalized the pro-life display and accused the students manning the table of being “triggering” and exhibiting “violent” behavior.

“You’re not educating shi-t, this is f-cking propaganda,” Rodriguez says in the video, “What are you going to do like anti-trans next?”

When confronted about her behavior by a New York Post reporter, she held a machete to the reporter’s neck and threatened to “chop” him up.

“Get the f*ck away from my door, or I’m gonna chop you up with this machete!” she shouted.

“Get the f*ck away from my door! Get the f*ck away from my door!” she shouted before slamming her front door.

According to the New York Post, the professor followed the reporter and cameraman outside and threatened them.

An attack on college students and a reporter, however, do not appear to be a deal-breaker for a job with Cooper Union and students are justifiably concerned.

The New York Post reports:

“Oh s–t! That’s scary,” a student at the Manhattan college told The Post. “I don’t think it’s ok. When you are a student you’d want to feel safe. I would not feel safe with that person being my professor.” Another student, a 19-year-old art major, called professor Shellyne Rodriguez’s new gig “crazy.” “I’m wondering how they interview new professors,” the student said. “Do they look at their background? No. I don’t think such a person should be here.” A second-year architecture student at Cooper Union said she wasn’t giving a reporter her name because “I don’t want her coming after me.”

Rodriguez’s bio can be found on Cooper Union’s website where she is listed as an adjunct instructor.