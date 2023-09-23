Leo Hohmann: Beware of Nations, States, Corporations, or Groups Offering Benefits That Require Digital ID: You are Entering a ‘Covenant with Death’

This article originally appeared on Leo Hohmann’s Substack and was republished with permission.

All nations rich and poor will be wrapped into the new globalized digital system being promoted by the UN and WEF: ‘No person will be left behind’

The nation of Kazakhstan, one of Russia’s southern neighbors, has partnered with the United Nations Development Programme in rolling out a new digital ID that offers social welfare programs called the “Digital Family Card.”

What’s this got to do with me, you ask?

This is but one example of how the digital ID will come at you, regardless of where you live on Planet Earth in the 21st century.

I’ve said in the past that the digital ID will come in many tantalizing forms tailored to different types of people in the social strata. The one in Kazakhstan is meant to appeal to the poor and dependent, whether it’s single mothers dependent on food stamps or childcare, or the elderly dependent on their Social Security check and government-subsidized healthcare. The end result will be a massive government spy network able to penetrate down to the household level of each family that signs up for this scam.

While the “Digital Family Card” scheme was first introduced in 2022, it was unveiled to the world last week before the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals Summit in New York City. This means it’s a U.N. model program designed to be rolled out in every nation.

The Digital Family Card is being promoted to achieve SDG #10 “Reduced Inequalities,” according to the Deputy Resident Representative for the United Nations Development Programme in Kazakhstan.

A fact sheet published February 13, 2023, titled “Digitalisation for sustainable development and social well-being of society,” explains how the Digital Family Card works.

As explained by the UN, Digital Family Card is as follows:

The Digital Family Card is unique in that it provides a single point of interaction between government agencies to support the population in areas such as education and social protection, finance, justice and medical and social support, and so on. After receiving the data with the family vulnerability assessment, the Digital Family Card automatically initiates state support measures, identifies the responsible public authority and through e-gov (‘e-government’) provides the service in proactive mode. Now citizens do not have to go to each of the public services to apply. The principle of the Digital Family Card is as simple as it can be: the potential recipient of state support is sent a SMS notification to consent to the provision of a public service. If the recipient agrees, a social benefit, payment or other type of support is granted and then credited to their bank account.

Here is the U.N.’s promotional video on its new partnership with the government of Kazakhstan.

Judging from the above video, this project sounds like a massive data-mining exercise meant to ensnare families and make them dependent on the state for all their needs.

The idea is to get people hooked into these digitized frameworks, enticing them by touting all of the “benefits,” the ease of use, the convenience, the free handouts, and only after the masses are fully engaged and addicted, then will they be informed about the dark side of digital slavery. Like the possibility of being penalized for a low social-credit score. This is the same system already rolled out in China and now being introduced to one nation after another. But it will come in many forms, using specialized propaganda targeting many different ethnic cultures and demographics.

This is part of United Nations Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, which is the global plan to control all of the world’s resources, both living and non-living. The mantra of UN Agenda 2030 is “No person left behind.”

This particular program was tied to the Sustainable Development Goal Number 10, “Reduced Inequality.” It also furthers Sustainable Development Goal 16.9, which calls for governments to “register” every citizen of the world with a digital ID.

On September 17 at the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, Bagdat Mussin, who is Kazakhstan’s minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, presented the Digital Family Card to the assembly.

Her presentation was buried within an over six-hour session of speeches dubbed “SDG Digital.”

Mussin boasted about how the government created a “data lake” comprised of 18 different data points and documentation from their millions of families, which include things like their pensions, taxes, real estate registry, health records, and so forth; that allows the government to procure and retroactively update the Digital Family Card.

“We can monitor social and economic conditions, home conditions, healthcare, education, and others. […] We are now able to identify family problems that need to be addressed,” she said.

Steve Quayle posted an article about this UN-Kazakhstan partnership on his website today, September 21, from The Winepress News and said any nation that enters into a partnership with the UN is entering a “covenant with death.” I agree with that assessment.

But whatever you want to call it, this is Orwell’s 1984 on steroids. And it’s coming soon to a city/state/country near you. Now is the time to be making plans and preparations for how you will live outside of this burgeoning beast system.

