Legendary Singer Jimmy Buffett’s Cause of Death Revealed

The Gateway Pundit reported Saturday that singer Jimmy Buffett passed away at the age of 76 after a long battle with an previously undisclosed illness. Now the world knows what caused his tragic death.

Fox News reported Sunday that Buffett died from Merkel cell carcinoma late Friday night, an illness he had been fighting for four years. This is a rare disease in which cancer cells form in the skin according to the National Cancer Institute.

The website notes that the risk for developing the disease increases with significant sun exposure and having a weak immune system.

Buffett’s personal website revealed that he continued to perform during his cancer treatment. His last performance was a surprise appearance in Rhode Island back in early July.

The news of his passing was shared in a statement on Instagram.

Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs, He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.

Buffett had a career which spanned more than five decades and included late 1970s hits “Margaritaville,” “Come Monday,” and “Cheeseburgers in Paradise.” He performed another massive hit “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” with country music star Alan Jackson back in 2003.

The legendary performer also had an incredible career as an author. He had was among the very few writers who had number one best sellers on both the fiction and non-fiction lists of the New York Times Book Review. These hits included ” A Pirate Looks at Fifty” and “Tales From Margaritaville.”

Buffett was immensely successful in the business world as well. As Fox Business notes, he served as chairman of Margarita Holdings LLC, which he held a 28% stake in. These included numerous resorts, restaurants, casinos, cruises, and merchandise,

The Margaritaville café on the Las Vegas strip was reportedly the top-grossing restaurant in the nation. He had an estimated wealth of $1 billion at the time of his death.

Buffett is survived by Jane Slagsvol, his wife of 46 years, and their three children, Savannah, Sarah and Cameron.