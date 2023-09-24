Leader in Richmond Democrat Party Group Posts Online Bomb Threat Against Event Featuring Andy Ngo

An official member of the Democrat Party in Richmond, Virginia, Jimmie Lee Jarvis, posted a bomb threat against journalist Andy Ngo on Friday. The threat was made ahead of an event organized by the Virginia Council and Common Sense Society at the Commonwealth Club in Richmond, Virginia.

Jimmie Lee Jarvis, a leader in @RichmondDems, the official Democrat Party group in Richmond, Va., posted a bomb threat against my live talk event after trying and failing to get it shut down. https://t.co/KHLnQZgokJ — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) September 24, 2023

The official website of Richmond Democrats still lists Jarvis is listed as an official member of the Richmond City Democratic Committee.

Plans for the “Virginia Forum” were canceled twice after threats from a local Antifa group against the organizers before ultimately taking place in an undisclosed location.

Fox News reports on The Common Club’s statement regarding the decision to cancel the event at their venue, “After careful consideration and in light of the current political climate, the leadership of the Commonwealth Club have made the difficult decision to decline hosting the event. This decision was not made lightly, but the safety and well-being of our guests and employees is our top priority, especially after recent social media posts by radical groups have targeted the event and the location.”

When the event was moved to a local Westin hotel in Richmond, Antifa members posted on social media to call and pressure the hotel. It worked and, once again, the event was canceled.

Breaking update: @Marriott forced the Westin Richmond hotel to cancel my live speaking event today following a harassing and threatening campaign by #Antifa. This is the second venue to cancel following the Commonwealth Club. @CommonSenseScty & @VA_Council remain committed to… https://t.co/ccr0ulYA9O pic.twitter.com/Q33TZB1LDI — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) September 22, 2023

According to The Post Millennial, “The event was ultimately a success after the third venue refused to cave to the coordinated campaign attack of threats issued by Antifa and other far-left activists.”

One city transformed by leftist politics is Richmond, Va. This radicalism manifested as violent militancy where hundreds were arrested at #BLM–#Antifa riots. Come see me speak live in Richmond on Sept. 22. The far-left is trying everything to shut it down:https://t.co/S4RJdMa9e6 pic.twitter.com/wMeiRNzoE1 — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) September 20, 2023

Ngo has faced relentless attacks for exposing acts of violence carried out by members of Antifa.

In 2020, Ngo filed a civil complaint in Portland after accusing two Antifa members, John Colin Hacker and Elizabeth Renee Richter, of assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

ALLEGATIONS: John Colin Hacker, according to @MrAndyNgo’s complaint. On May 7, 2019, Hacker allegedly threw an unknown liquid onto Ngo at a local gym, then forcibly robbed Ngo, taking his phone. When Hacker refused to return the phone to Ngo, gym staff allegedly intervened and… pic.twitter.com/NvaqpclWP1 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 31, 2023

Despite overwhelming evidence, Hacker and Richter were found not guilty.