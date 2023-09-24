Leader in Richmond Democrat Party Group Posts Online Bomb Threat Against Event Featuring Andy Ngo

An official member of the Democrat Party in Richmond, Virginia, Jimmie Lee Jarvis, posted a bomb threat against journalist Andy Ngo on Friday. The threat was made ahead of an event organized by the Virginia Council and Common Sense Society at the Commonwealth Club in Richmond, Virginia.

The official website of Richmond Democrats still lists Jarvis is listed as an official member of the Richmond City Democratic Committee.

Plans for the “Virginia Forum” were canceled twice after threats from a local Antifa group against the organizers before ultimately taking place in an undisclosed location.

Fox News reports on The Common Club’s statement regarding the decision to cancel the event at their venue, “After careful consideration and in light of the current political climate, the leadership of the Commonwealth Club have made the difficult decision to decline hosting the event. This decision was not made lightly, but the safety and well-being of our guests and employees is our top priority, especially after recent social media posts by radical groups have targeted the event and the location.”

When the event was moved to a local Westin hotel in Richmond, Antifa members posted on social media to call and pressure the hotel.  It worked and, once again, the event was canceled.

According to The Post Millennial, “The event was ultimately a success after the third venue refused to cave to the coordinated campaign attack of threats issued by Antifa and other far-left activists.”

Ngo has faced relentless attacks for exposing acts of violence carried out by members of Antifa.

Andy Ngo after being violently assaulted by Antifa militants in Portland (screenshot/Twitter)

In 2020, Ngo filed a civil complaint in Portland after accusing two Antifa members, John Colin Hacker and Elizabeth Renee Richter,  of assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Despite overwhelming evidence, Hacker and Richter were found not guilty.

Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

