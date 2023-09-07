Lawmakers From Both Parties Oppose Biden Administration for Targeting Schools With Hunting and Archery Programs

Back in July, it was revealed that the Biden administration is withholding certain funding from schools that offer hunting and archery programs.

This is sparking backlash from members of both parties.

FOX News reports:

Republicans, Democrats unite to oppose Biden admin’s crackdown on hunting, archery Senate Republicans and Democrats fired off two letters late Tuesday in opposition of the Biden administration’s crackdown on school hunting education and archery programs nationwide. The letters, led by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, stated that the Department of Education misinterpreted legislation regarding funding for such programs and called on Senate Appropriations Committee leaders to restore funding. The first letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona was signed by nine Republicans and nine Democrats, while the second to Appropriations leadership was signed by six Republicans and 11 Democrats. “Unfortunately, and contrary to Congressional intent, the Department of Education has misinterpreted the language to exclude certain educational activities from receiving federal resources,” Cornyn and 17 other lawmakers wrote to Cardona… “This is concerning because of the important role these enrichment programs can play in students’ lives,” they continued. “Archery is an inclusive extracurricular activity that empowers students from all backgrounds to learn a sport and compete. Hunter safety classes and programs play an important role in teaching safety, wildlife management, landowner relations and personal responsibility to students.”

According to Senator John Cornyn’s Senate website, these are the lawmakers who joined this effort:

Senators Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Bob Casey (D-PA), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Susan Collins (R-ME), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Joe Manchin (D-WV) signed the letter.

There aren’t many issues that get bipartisan support in the Senate these days.

It just goes to show how out of touch the Biden administration is with the country.