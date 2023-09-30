Lawmakers Blast the Biden Administration Over Disgusting Conditions in Some Military Barracks

A new report on the filthy conditions in some U.S. Military barracks is causing outrage among some lawmakers who have demanded answers from the Biden administration.

Perhaps this has something to do with the recruiting issue that has been going on for two years now.

FOX News reports:

Lawmakers torch Biden administration over filthy military barracks: Service members ‘live in squalor’ A group of lawmakers wrote a letter to a top U.S. defense official demanding answers after a report revealed military service members’ inadequate living conditions in barracks. “The recent Government Accountability Office report outlining poor living conditions in our military barracks is deeply disturbing,” Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Fox News Digital. “On a daily basis, these brave men and women put their lives on the line defending our freedoms; the least we can do is provide them adequate housing.” Alford was one of several lawmakers who joined forces to demand answers from the Defense Department in the letter, which is addressed to Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations, and Environment Brendan Owens. It follows a GAO report last week that outlined dire conditions of some military barracks at installations across the country. The 118-page report, which included several pictures of barracks rooms and buildings at 12 unnamed military installations, outlined how many of the buildings young troops are forced to live in are plagued with problems such as overflowing sewage, cracked sewer pipes, water damage, pests and mold or mildew growth. The report also outlined how GAO investigators spoke with service members to give them an opportunity to voice their concerns.

Here’s a video report:

Meanwhile, our demented CIC is out there pointing his finger at Republicans over military confirmations:

Biden unloads on Republicans for holding up military confirmations: "Our troops deserve so much better" pic.twitter.com/823IsWSkOd — The Messenger (@TheMessenger) September 29, 2023

Biden is right, our troops do deserve better. Better than him.