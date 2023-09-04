J’ouvert, West Indian American Day Parade Kicks Off in New York City, 3 People Shot Near Festival (VIDEO)

Meanwhile in Brooklyn…

The annual J’ouvert parade celebrating Caribbean heritage kicked off in Brooklyn on Monday morning.

Over 2 million people are expected to participate in the festival, CBS News reported.

Festivalgoers donned horns and extravagant costumes as they danced/twerked to Caribbean music.

CBS News reported:

The West Indian American Day Parade, one of Brooklyn’s biggest celebrations, captivated tens of thousands on Monday.

The 7-hour carnival started at 6 a.m. Monday with J’Ouvert, which means “daybreak” in French. It marked the unofficial start of the 56th annual parade from Eastern Parkway to Grand Army Plaza.

Thousands of spectators lined the sidewalks to take in the sights and sounds of steelpan and calypso bands in elaborate costumes marching down Eastern Parkway.

Colorful costumes, island flags, Caribbean music and the smell of flavorful food filled the air.

The West Indian American Day parade was home away from home for all those who attended.

Cultural enrichment apparently includes lewd and lascivious conduct in public.

WATCH:

Video:

According to the New York Post, 5 people were arrested on gun charges at the J’ouvert festival on Monday.

There was heavy police presence because the J’ouvert celebrations are prone to violence.

Three people were shot during an altercation near the festival on Monday evening.

“One person was shot in the back, another person was shot in the buttocks, and a third person was shot in the finger, according to police. All three people were expected to survive, authorities said.” PIX 11 reported.

More from Fox 5 New York:

