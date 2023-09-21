Kamala Harris Makes Absurd Claim on Bidenomics and Cost of Living (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Tuesday gave a one-on-one interview with 69 News anchor Wendy Davis during her visit to Reading Area Community College in Pennsylvania.

Harris lied about the climate change crisis and falsely claimed Joe Biden has lowered the cost of living for Americans.

Wendy Davis asked Harris about a recent poll that found Joe Biden is just too old to run for president again. Kamala Harris absurdly claimed young voters don’t think Joe Biden is too old.

“Let me just say this, when I talk to these young voters, what they want is a leader who is in touch with the leaders of today and has a vision of what we can do today and in the future to deal with it. For young voters, what they’re looking for is who’s actually getting stuff done,” Harris said.

“There’s this chatter of whether you’re gonna be [Biden’s] running mate in 2024. How do you react when you hear that?” Wendy Davis asked Kamala Harris.

“I’m Vice President of the United States, and I will be running for re-election as Vice President of the United States,” Harris said.

Wendy Davis asked Kamala Harris about high inflation rates and what her take is with prices still going up.

Kamala Harris said Joe Biden has improved the lives for so many Americans by lowering the cost of living.

“I think it’s important to pay attention to the fact that prices need to come down in a number of areas, but we have been lowering the cost of living for so many people,” Harris said.

She continued, “What we are doing in bringing down the cost of energy by helping people get rebates to put in, for example, a new HVAC system.”

Go tell that to the single mothers and other working-class Americans who are struggling to put food on the table for their children.

WATCH:

Here are the cold, hard facts of Bidenomics:

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.6% in August – the biggest monthly gain for the year.

Energy prices soared as real wages declined.

Gas prices once again this week soared to record levels for the year. Californians are paying over $6 per gallon of gas.

Grocery prices are up 19%. Americans are suffering because of Joe Biden’s tax-and-spend policies.

The popular 30-year fixed rate mortgages are between 7.5% – 8.0% and housing prices are plunging.

The average payment on a $400,000 mortgage is $1,000 more per month than it was 2 years ago.

Rent prices shot up 15% – 30% between 2020 to present. The national median rent price is $2,029.

Kamala Harris is either lying or out of touch or both.