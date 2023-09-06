Kamala Harris Delivers Word Salad on Foreign Policy at ASEAN Summit in Indonesia (VIDEO)

Feeble Joe Biden skipped the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia this year so he sent Kamala Harris there instead.

Kamala Harris, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau all arrived in Jakarta on Tuesday to attend the ASEAN Summit.

Biden is so weak that he can’t even fulfill his duties to meet with world leaders. Kamala Harris has to fill in for him.

World leaders including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have arrived in Jakarta, Indonesia, to attend the ASEAN summit. https://t.co/Z0lqDnDVuK pic.twitter.com/E08P4plMT2 — Voice of America (@VOANews) September 6, 2023

Of course, it was a total disaster. Kamala Harris, the most incompetent Vice President in US history giggled as she arrived at the welcome ceremony.

VP Harris represents the United States at the ASEAN Summit in Indonesia after President Biden decided to skip it. What do you hope the outcome will be?pic.twitter.com/gDP6FNNAxS — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) September 6, 2023

Harris sat down for an interview with the Associated Press to discuss foreign policy and the US’s commitment to Southeast Asian nations.

She made no sense whatsoever.

“I feel very strongly about the importance as a general matter of engaging in U.S. policy as it relates to foreign affairs in a way that we pay attention, of course, to the immediate concerns and threats if they exist, but that we also pay attention to 10, 20, 30 years down the line and what we are developing now that will be to the benefit of our country then,” Harris said.

Whatever that means.

