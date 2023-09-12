John Fetterman Mocks Biden Impeachment Inquiry in Bizarre, Childish Reaction to Reporter’s Question (Video)

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) mocked the House impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden announced by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday, in response to a question by NBC News reporter Liz Brown-Kaiser while he was walking in the Russell Senate building basement where the freshman Senator’s office is located.

The casually dressed Fetterman, who suffered a severe stroke in May of 2022, appears to have recovered from his debilitating bout with depression earlier this year. Fetterman has regained lost weight and displays a sense of humor, albeit that of a teenage pothead rather than a United States senator and appeared able to hear questions better than he has since the stroke scrambled his auditory response last year necessitating hearing aids and transcribing devices. A staffer walking with Fetterman held up a device for the Senator to read but he seemed to understand the question without, gauged by his answer.

Fetterman, 54-years-old, bizarrely reacted to the question about the impeachment inquiry into Biden’s bribery and corruption by wildly emoting–holding his head in mock shock and acting like a child in a schoolyard.

Brown-Kaiser, “I want to ask you about this news that, uh, Speaker McCarthy has formally launched an impeachment inquiry, has said he’s going to direct…”

Fetterman: “Oh my God! Really? Oh my gosh! You know, oh, it’s devastating. (Laughs) Ohh-ohh-ohhh, don’t do it! Please don’t do it! Oh, no! Oh, no!”

.@SenFettermanPA reacts to Speaker McCarthy moving forward with a House impeachment inquiry into POTUS… (Just watch) pic.twitter.com/jg3aeyDW7F — Liz Brown-Kaiser (@lizbrownkaiser) September 12, 2023

Last week Fetterman, using profane juvenile language, spoke to reporters in his Senate office about a likely Biden impeachment inquiry (NBC News excerpt):

Sen. John Fetterman offered a message Wednesday to House Republicans considering impeaching President Joe Biden: “Go ahead, do it. I dare you.” Speaking to reporters in his Senate office, Fetterman, D-Pa., suggested that the impeachment push by Republicans on the other side of the Capitol was meant to deflect from the mountain of legal problems former President Donald Trump faces. “Your man has what, three or four indictments now?” Fetterman said. “Trump has a mug shot, and he’s been impeached twice.” “Sometimes you just gotta call their bulls—,” he said. Fetterman, who is in his first term, said that a Biden impeachment “would just be like a big circle jerk on the fringe right” and that it “would diminish what impeachment really means.”

The Fetterman video was approvingly reposted by his communications director Joe Calvello: