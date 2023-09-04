Joe Biden Trashes Trump, Lies About His Awful Economy in Divisive Labor Day Speech (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday took a break from his Rehoboth Beach vacation to travel to Philadelphia to deliver a divisive Labor Day speech to Sheet Metal Workers Local 19.

Biden trashed President Trump and lied about Bidenomics.

The economy is in shambles thanks to Joe Biden.

Inflation is still high

Gas prices are still skyrocketing

Outrageously high grocery bills are crushing middle America.

30-year fixed rate mortgages are nearly 8%

61% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck because of Bidenflation. A six-figure income is no longer enough in Joe Biden’s America.

A staggering 44% of Americans earning $100,000+ per year are living paycheck to paycheck.

Unemployment ‘unexpectedly’ rose to 3.8% in August (the REAL unemployment rate is MUCH HIGHER).

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 187,000 in August – until the Biden Regime quietly revises that number down next month.

It was a good month for foreign-born workers in America.

1.2 million native-born Americans lost their jobs in August.

771,000 foreign-born workers replaced them.

Yet Joe Biden is out and about claiming he has created the most jobs in US history – 13.5 million – since he was sworn in – with his economic agenda dubbed “Bidenomics.”

“It wasn’t that long ago we were losing jobs in this country. In fact, the guy who held this job before me was just one of two presidents in history who left office with fewer jobs in America than when he got elected,” Biden said trashing Trump after Democrats forced TENS OF MILLIONS of Americans out of their jobs during Covid.

People going back to work after the Covid lockdowns is not job creation.

“By the way, you know who the other one was? Herbert Hoover! Isn’t that kind of coincidental!” he added.

WATCH: