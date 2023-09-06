Joe Biden Forgets What Year He Was Sworn in as President (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday took a break from his Rehoboth Beach vacation to travel to Philadelphia to deliver a divisive Labor Day speech to Sheet Metal Workers Local 19.

Biden trashed President Trump and lied about Bidenomics. He also claimed he “cut the deficit $1.7 trillion” and then said he “cut the debt $1.7 trillion.”

“I made a promise when I got elected … no one making under $400,000 will see their federal taxes go up a single penny!” Biden said.

He continued, “Everyone on Wall Street is referring to these days as ‘Bidenomics.’ And guess what? It’s working!”

All lies.

The economy is in shambles thanks to Joe Biden.

Inflation is still high

Gas prices are still skyrocketing

Outrageously high grocery bills are crushing middle America.

30-year fixed rate mortgages are nearly 8%

61% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck because of Bidenflation. A six-figure income is no longer enough in Joe Biden’s America.

A staggering 44% of Americans earning $100,000+ per year are living paycheck to paycheck.

Joe Biden also forgot what year he was sworn in as US president.

“….Just since you got me sworn in January of 2020!” Biden said.

Biden is a year off. He was sworn in as US president in January 2021.

WATCH: