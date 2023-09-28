Joe Biden Expresses Support for Ron DeSantis

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida found himself being celebrated by Joe Biden on Thursday night.

Halfway through the Republican Presidential Primary Debate hosted by Fox Business and Univision, Joe Biden tweeted out “Couldn’t agree more” to a video clip of Ron DeSantis.

In the clip, Ron DeSantis took a shot at Trump and stated “Donald Trump is missing in action tonight. He should be on this stage.”

DeSantis continued “He owes it to you to defend his record where they added 7.8 trillion to the debt. That set the stage for the inflation that we have now.”

LOOK:

Trump, however, was not missing action but was instead campaigning at an auto parts factory in Michigan to appeal to members of the United Auto Workers Union on strike.

DeSantis and Christie lie that Trump is missing in action and hiding Trump is currently holding an event with Michigan workers It is live on TV — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) September 28, 2023

This isn’t the first time Biden has played nice with DeSantis

During the Surfside Condominium collapse the two were very supportive of each other.

LOOK: