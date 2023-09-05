Jim Hoft on The War Room: FBI Created 3,200 J6 “Playing Cards” to Identify, Surveil and Punish Americans who Attended Jan. 6 Protests (VIDEO)

by

Earlier today The Gateway Pundit released our interview with January 6 defendant Eric Clark who is being persecuted today by his government for walking inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Eric Clark, who has had access to the original 14,000 hours of government footage from January 6, told us about the clandestine system the government is using to identify the Americans who innocently walked into the US Capitol on January 6th — Government playing cards!

Representation of FBI’s 3200 ‘playing cards’ they used to target Saddam’s henchmen in Iraq War.

According to Eric, the FBI has created approximately 3,200 “playing cards” to identify and target the enemies of the regime – Trump supporters. Since that day in January 2021, the Biden regime has rounded up hundreds of Trump supporters, destroyed their lives, hit them with made-up crimes, bankrupted them, humiliated them, and destroyed their families like you would an enemy force at war.

In fact, the US would treat captured enemies better than they do American citizens and Trump supporters today.

Jim Hoft later joined Steve Bannon on the War Room to discuss this latest assault on the American public by the Biden regime and corrupted FBI.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.