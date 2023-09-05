Jim Hoft on The War Room: FBI Created 3,200 J6 “Playing Cards” to Identify, Surveil and Punish Americans who Attended Jan. 6 Protests (VIDEO)

Earlier today The Gateway Pundit released our interview with January 6 defendant Eric Clark who is being persecuted today by his government for walking inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Eric Clark, who has had access to the original 14,000 hours of government footage from January 6, told us about the clandestine system the government is using to identify the Americans who innocently walked into the US Capitol on January 6th — Government playing cards!

According to Eric, the FBI has created approximately 3,200 “playing cards” to identify and target the enemies of the regime – Trump supporters. Since that day in January 2021, the Biden regime has rounded up hundreds of Trump supporters, destroyed their lives, hit them with made-up crimes, bankrupted them, humiliated them, and destroyed their families like you would an enemy force at war.

In fact, the US would treat captured enemies better than they do American citizens and Trump supporters today.

Jim Hoft later joined Steve Bannon on the War Room to discuss this latest assault on the American public by the Biden regime and corrupted FBI.