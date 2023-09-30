Jack Smith Accuses Trump of Potentially Violating His Terms of Release Over Glock Video, Seeking ‘to Benefit From His Supporters’ Mistaken Belief’ He Bought Gun

Special Counsel Jack Smith accused Trump of potentially violating his terms of release over a video of him saying he wanted to buy a Glock during a campaign stop in South Carolina this week.

Trump visited Palmetto State Armory in Summerville, South Carolina earlier this week and admired a custom “Trump 45” Glock.

Trump handles custom “Trump 45” Glock at Palmetto State Armory in Summerville, SC American badass pic.twitter.com/kUdWL48dMz — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 25, 2023

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung tweeted a video of the President saying, “I want to buy one.”

“President Trump purchases a Glock in South Carolina,” Cheung said.

Cheung then walked back his statement and said Trump actually did not purchase the firearm.

In a 22-page filing reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Jack Smith’s prosecutors said Trump potentially violated his terms of release if he purchased the firearm.

Federal prosecutors made the claim in a footnote in a 22-page filing in their renewed push to gag Trump.

“The defendant recently was caught potentially violating his conditions of release, and tried to walk that back in similar fashion. In particular, on September 25, the defendant’s campaign spokesman posted a video of the defendant in the Palmetto State Armory, a Federal Firearms Licensee in Summerville, South Carolina. The video posted by the spokesman showed the defendant holding a Glock pistol with the defendant’s likeness etched into it. The defendant stated, “I’ve got to buy one,” and posed for pictures with the FFL owners. The defendant’s spokesman captioned the video Tweet with the representation that the defendant had purchased the pistol, exclaiming, “President Trump purchases a @GLOCKInc in South Carolina!” The spokesman subsequently deleted the post and retracted his statement, saying that the defendant “did not purchase or take possession of the firearm” (a claim directly contradicted by the video showing the defendant possessing the pistol). See Fox News, Trump campaign walks back claim former president purchased Glock amid questions about legality (Sept. 25, 2023),” prosecutors wrote.

Jack Smith’s prosecutors absurdly claimed that even if Trump didn’t purchase the firearm, he sought “to benefit from his supporters’ mistaken belief that he did so,” which would be a separate federal crime.

“The defendant either purchased a gun in violation of the law and his conditions of release, or seeks to benefit from his supporters’ mistaken belief that he did so. It would be a separate federal crime, and thus a violation of the defendant’s conditions of release, for him to purchase a gun while this felony indictment is pending. See 18 U.S.C. § 922(n).” the prosecutors wrote.

Jack Smith is still trying to silence Trump and cited his comments on retired Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley in a renewed push for a gag order.

The 22-page filing reviewed by this reporter noted Trump’s “Meet the Press” interview where he dared to speak the truth about Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger and a Truth Social post criticizing Mike Pence in its argument that Trump should be gagged:

Judge Tanya Chutkan set an October 16 hearing on Jack Smith’s proposed gag order.