Is X-Twitter Censoring Story About Virginia Democrat Candidate Who Live-Streamed Sex Acts with Her Husband?

Is X (formerly Twitter) censoring the story about the Virginia Democrat who live-streamed sex acts with her husband?

A Democrat candidate running for Virginia’s House of Delegates posted sex acts with her husband online dubbed “HotWifeExperience” – while soliciting ‘tips’ from their online audience.

Susanna Gibson, a 40-year-old mother of 2 children running for a seat in the 57th district in suburban Richmond, reportedly used a platform called Chaturbate to stream sex acts with her husband in exchange for ‘tokens.’

According to the Washington Post, archived videos of Gibson’s pornographic content were then posted to a platform called Recurbate in September 2022 after she entered the political race as a Democrat candidate.

According to The Post, Gibson violated Chaturbate’s terms of service by asking for ‘tokens’ in exchange for performing certain sex acts in a “private room.”

“I need, like, more tokens before I let him do that,” Gibson told her online audience referring to a specific sex act with her husband in an effort to solicit “tips.”

This is a blockbuster story that could potentially ruin the Virginia Democrat Party’s chances of regaining control of the House yet it appears X is censoring the story!

The Washington Free Beacon was informed they had to delete their tweet on Susanna Gibson for “violating our rules against posting or sharing privately produced/distributed intimate media of someone without their express consent.”

The editor-in-chief at the Washington Free Beacon posted a screenshot of a message from X.

“Elon Musk, what gives? This is a national news story, why can’t voters read about it on X?” the Free Beacon’s editor-in-chief said on X.

.@elonmusk, what gives? This is a national news story, why can't voters read about it on X? pic.twitter.com/cODbPj7XCT — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) September 13, 2023

X informed the Free Beacon that some of their account features have been temporarily limited.

Perhaps Gibson’s attorney pressured X to remove posts about the Virginia Democrat candidate?

Gibson’s attorney Daniel P. Watkins said that “disseminating the videos is a violation of Virginia’s revenge porn law, which makes it a crime to “maliciously” disseminate or sell nude or sexual images of another person with the intent to “coerce, harass, or intimidate.”” – the AP reported.

“A criminal act has occurred here, and that’s the dissemination of revenge porn by a Republican operative,” Watkins told the AP.

Gibson remained defiant after her pornographic videos were discovered by a Republican operative. She told the Washington Post that the incident was “an illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family.”

“It won’t intimidate me and it won’t silence me,” Gibson told the Washington Post. “My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up.”

After getting caught publicly posting this smut online, Gibson had the nerve to blast her opponents for engaging in “the worst gutter politics.”

This is a developing story…please check back for updates.