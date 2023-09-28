Introducing RCI’s Biden Investigations Timeline

This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire By The Editors at Real Clear Wire

Real Clear Wire

In RealClearInvestigations, Ben Weingarten presents a timeline of events focusing on federal authorities’ pursuit of alleged Biden family corruption. It’s relevant to the House impeachment inquiry getting under way, which has already produced a chronology of the Bidens’ alleged influence-peddling, as opposed to the federal responses set forth here, which the inquiry will also scrutinize.

Highlights:

The timeline covers major threads, including the development and collapse of Hunter Biden’s plea deal; IRS whistleblower allegations of slow-walking and subversion of the case against him; and alleged retaliation by authorities and Hunter’s lawyer against the whistleblowers.

It also covers the seeming discrepancies between assertions of Attorney General Merrick Garland and Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss over Weiss’ independence and authority; and conflicts between congressional investigators and the Justice Department and FBI as the two sides pursued alleged Biden family corruption in their own ways.

The timeline also details what the IRS whistleblowers and others saw as Delaware Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf’s persistent obstruction of the case against Hunter Biden, and her pushing of his ultimately aborted plea deal.

Also brought into sharp relief: the intersection of the first Trump impeachment and multiple Trump indictments with what some will surely see as a double standard toward Biden family corruption.

The timeline can be accessed by clicking this link and will be updated as warranted.

This article was originally published by RealClearInvestigations and made available via RealClearWire.