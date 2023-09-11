INSURRECTION! Ignorant Queer Activists Invade Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s Office Demanding Re-Authorization of Life-Saving AIDS/HIV Program the Biden Regime Has Hijacked to Promote Abortion (VIDEO)

Far-left queer activists staged a protest inside Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s office Monday in what qualifies as insurrection.

Pro-Trump protesters are currently rotting in the Regime’s gulags for walking into the Capitol to protest election results. Most behaved in a more orderly fashion than these clowns.

In the video below, which was first captured by Politico reporter Alice Miranda Ollstein, the protesters can be seen screaming “Pass PREFAR now, McCarthy!”

Notice how the cameras just focus in on the loons without any commentary from the crew? Imagine what the reaction would be if conservatives decided to occupy Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office to protest open borders?

The irony was not lost on conservatives.

Ollstein notes the protesters were later arrested. But do not count on them suffering any significant consequences because they have the “right” ideology in the eyes of the Regime.

They were handcuffed with zip-ties.

For background purposes, PREFAR is a landmark program which was launched back in 2003 to fight AIDS and HIV in the developing world. It has been credited with saving up to 25 million lives.

It is scheduled to expire September 30 according to Politico. While it is normally reauthorized by Congress without any significant controversy, the Regime has hijacked the program to support overseas abortions back in 2021.

Because of this, House Republicans have inserted pro-life language into the appropriations process to block this funding. Here is what Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) told Politico:

That’s the gee-whiz moment that’s happening when I have conversations with people who do believe in the sanctity of life. I’m encouraged that within two or three minutes of a conversation people would say, That’s not what we signed up for. We signed up to go after HIV and AIDS aggressively and effectively, not to have a diversion of priority to abortion on demand.

Of course, ignorant leftists never let facts get in the way of chaos.