Independent Journalist Who Videotaped Man Being Shoved Off Ledge By Police at Capitol Found GUILTY on All Four Charges Related To January 6

Independent journalist Stephen Horn, who videotaped a man being thrown off a ledge by police at the Capital on January 6, was convicted this week by another punitive leftist DC jury.

Horn shared the shocking video of the assault on X.

1: Court Documents Reveal Identity of Officer Who Shoved Trump Supporter Off Staircase () On January 6th, Derrick Vargo was severely injured when he was pushed off a ledge on the West side of the Capitol Vargo was carried off the scene unresponsive pic.twitter.com/QF0P4s7GlJ — Stephen Horn (@stephenehorn) March 14, 2023

Although Horn maintains he was at the Capital to document an historic occasion, he was charged by prosecutors with four misdemeanors and was accused of “storming” Nancy Pelosi’s office and joining the mob in at least one “USA” chant.

Horn was found guilty on all four counts. According to The Epoch Times, Horn was found guilty of “entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.”

After the three-day trial before U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, the jury deliberated less than 90 minutes.

His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2024.

Horn contends “I did not enter the capitol building as part of the protest, or for cheap thrills, but to accurately document and record a significant event which was taking place.”

Following his conviction, he told The Epoch Times “My attitude is that if you expect the worst, you’ll never be disappointed.”

Horn shared his reaction on X:

I told the same truth to the jury that I posted along with my video on January 7th: “I did not enter the capitol building as part of the protest, or for cheap thrills, but to accurately document and record a significant event which was taking place.” pic.twitter.com/pZdeB02mq8 — Stephen Horn (@stephenehorn) September 18, 2023

The ironic thing is that if I had gone to the Capitol on J6 to riot, I would not be facing any prison time because I was aware of the successful antifa strategies for not getting caught: • cover your face

• cover any tattoos or identifying marks

• wear generic clothing with… — Stephen Horn (@stephenehorn) September 21, 2023

Horn also noted that Judge Kelly asked to be briefed on the Rule 29 motion presented by his attorneys who argued that a judge must acquit a defendant for “any offense for which the evidence is insufficient to sustain a conviction.”

My sentencing hearing has been scheduled for January In addition, Judge Kelly has asked for briefings on the Rule 29 motion made by my lawyers (which argues that the “evidence is insufficient to sustain a conviction”) — Stephen Horn (@stephenehorn) September 18, 2023

Reactions on X expressed disgust and concern over the verdict.

Journalist prosecuted by corrupted Biden DOJ for documenting Jan 6 disturbance. https://t.co/LrXf8ReIH2 https://t.co/EacJrZjVBy — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) September 18, 2023

He has maintained the same story since the night of J6 before anybody knew journalists and people merely entering would be thrown into the DC gulags for longer than murderers. https://t.co/Anliwb9la9 — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) September 18, 2023

Horn joined Viva Frei to discuss his background and the aftermath of his conviction.