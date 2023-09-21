Independent Journalist Who Videotaped Man Being Shoved Off Ledge By Police at Capitol Found GUILTY on All Four Charges Related To January 6

by
Independent Journalist Stephen Horn

Independent journalist Stephen Horn, who videotaped a man being thrown off a ledge by police at the Capital on January 6, was convicted this week by another punitive leftist DC jury.

Horn shared the shocking video of the assault on X.

Although Horn maintains he was at the Capital to document an historic occasion, he was charged by prosecutors with four misdemeanors and was accused of “storming” Nancy Pelosi’s office and joining the mob in at least one “USA” chant.

Horn was found guilty on all four counts. According to The Epoch TimesHorn was found guilty of “entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.”

After the three-day trial before U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, the jury deliberated less than 90 minutes.

His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2024.

Horn contends “I did not enter the capitol building as part of the protest, or for cheap thrills, but to accurately document and record a significant event which was taking place.”

Following his conviction, he told The Epoch Times  “My attitude is that if you expect the worst, you’ll never be disappointed.”

Horn shared his reaction on X:

Horn also noted that Judge Kelly asked to be briefed on the Rule 29 motion presented by his attorneys who argued that a judge must acquit a defendant for “any offense for which the evidence is insufficient to sustain a conviction.”

Reactions on X expressed disgust and concern over the verdict.

Horn joined Viva Frei to discuss his background and the aftermath of his conviction.

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.