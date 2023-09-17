Incarcerated Sam Bankman-Fried Leaks Writings to the Press, Blames FTX/Alameda Demise on Ex-girlfriend Ellison for ‘Not Hedging Risky Trades’

Last month, federal judge Lewis Kaplan ordered that disgraced crypto-bro billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, former FTX CEO and second largest donor to the Democrat party after George Soros, should be jailed for witness tampering, after leaking to the press writings of his former girlfriend and Alameda CEO, Caroline Ellison.

But even from jail, SBF continues to litigate his case in the press, this time leaking a trove of his own unsent tweets, as well as other documents and writings compiled while he was under house arrest.

Bankman-Fried sent the personal writings and documents to cryptocurrency industry influencer Tiffany Fong, who leaked them to the press.

In the material, he expressed worries about potentially ‘becoming one of the most despised figures’ globally, while blaming Ellison and others, and evading any responsibility for the disappearance of as much as $8 billion from clients.

New York Post reported:

“’She continually avoided talking about risk management — dodging my suggestions — until it was too late’, Bankman-Fried wrote in a document called ‘Alameda’s Failure to Hedge’. ‘Every time that I reached out with suggestions, it just made her feel worse. I’m sure that being exes didn’t help’, he added.”

His relationship with Ellison, will be under the microscope in his trial, and worse – Ellison has already flipped, and is expected to be a key witness against him.

SBF writes about Ellison, referring to her as ‘wicked smart’, but says he became increasingly frustrated with her refusal to follow his directive that she hedge Alameda’s risky trades.

“If Alameda had hedged, it would have remained solvent and prevented the entire unhappy story”, he said. […] The feds allege that Bankman-Fried used FTX customer funds to cover risky bets at Alameda and to bankroll his lavish lifestyle, which included hobnobbing with celebrities and politicians and snapping up beachfront property in the Bahamas, where his crypto exchange was headquartered.”

Meanwhile, the prosecution and SBF’s defense submitted their proposed jury questions (Voir dire) to the court, showing drastically different standards for selection.

Coin Telegraph reported:

“The United States government responded to questions the defense has suggested posing to potential jurors during their selection for the case against former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. He faces seven charges of fraud and money laundering in connection with the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange that could land him in prison for decades.”

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams:

“The defendant’s proposed voir dire contains numerous unnecessary and time-consuming questions, often soliciting open-ended discussion, as well as questions that are repetitive, prejudicial, and argumentative.” “Specifically, Williams objects to the questions in sections concerning pretrial publicity, the effective altruism philosophical movement, political donations and lobbying, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The pretrial publicity section has a shaky legal foundation, while questions about effective altruism “are a thinly veiled attempt to advance a defense narrative.”

