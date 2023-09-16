Illegal Alien Families Force Their Children to Crawl Underneath Texas Razor Wire as They Illegally Cross US Border (VIDEO)

Illegal immigrant families were seen crossing the border in Eagle Pass, Texas on Saturday. The children crawled under razor wire as they illegally crossed the US border during a thunderstorm. Joe Biden’s border policies are putting children in physical danger now because his administration refuses to enforce federal law.

Texas Troopers eventually had to cut the razor wire for the children’s safety as more were arriving.

NEW: Our team in Eagle Pass witnessed migrant families irresponsibly having their children crawl underneath Texas razor wire as they crossed the river illegally during a thunderstorm. TX DPS troopers later responded and cut the wire for the safety of the children as more arrived. pic.twitter.com/wXe1Fd5WaN — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 16, 2023

It’s not just children crossing under razorwire. On Friday, Eagle Pass had more illegal border crossings through the river.

A video posted to social media shows a huge chain of illegal aliens holding hands while crossing through the river. They know the Biden Administration won’t enforce any laws and will release them into the U.S. A good portion of these illegals will leave the border towns and go to other major cities.

NEW: More illegal crossings in Eagle Pass, TX this afternoon captured by our fantastic FOX drone team. The Biden admin promised consequences for those who cross illegally after the end of T42, but it has become apparent most migrants don’t fear those consequences & expect to be… pic.twitter.com/CwdVqFNjIK — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 15, 2023

The border crisis has reached epidemic proportions. Texas, Arizona and of course, San Diego, California. Earlier this week Gateway had reported on unmarked buses that literally contained hundreds of illegals in San Diego. They were released and basically told them they were free to go. We are a nation without borders with a Federal Government who has zero respect for U.S. Citizenship. That was a virtue that once mattered but doesn’t anymore.

Hundreds of illegal immigrants were released on a street in San Diego, California on Thursday. Three unmarked white buses pulled up along 30th Street near the Iris Avenue Trolley Station and let them loose. According to reports, some of the illegals released in San Diego were from China, Pakistan, and even the Republic of Georgia!

One of the illegals asked a border patrol agent, “Is it ok if I go to Chicago, no arrest?” The Border Patrol agent replied, “You are free to go.”

Many of these illegals are military-aged men, which will guarantee a surge in crimes like theft and assault.

“These are Biden’s buses, not Texas,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin said.

The Department of Homeland Security is literally referring to the release of illegal aliens as “freedom runs.” With that kind of wording, that screams of the intention to flood our Nation with illegals.