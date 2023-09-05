‘I Wonder What Obama Knew About his VP’s Corrupt Business Schemes?’

This article originally appeared on WND.com



Guest by post by Bob Unruh

Biden’s scandals now engulfing ex-president

There are multiple scandals about millions of dollars of foreign interest money being paid to members of the Biden family, a list that appears to be growing every day.

Those are linked to Joe Biden’s official actions such as his demand that Ukrainian officials fire a prosecutor investigating corruption at Burisma, which was paying first son Hunter Biden a million dollars a year.

And many more.

Now the questions are engulfing former President Barack Obama, according to a report at Just the News.

“I think that one question I have is, I wonder what President Obama knew about his vice president’s corrupt business schemes with his son,” Rep. James Comer, the chief of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, told the publication.

Added former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, “None of this could have happened without his active knowledge. It’s just not possible. So what you have is Obama weaponizing the Justice Department, breaking down the rule of law, establishing a defense for any left winger who wants to be corrupt, and at the same time, using the government to launch attacks on Donald Trump, because they’re so frightened of him.”

Gingrich’s comments came during an interview on the John Solomon Reports podcast.