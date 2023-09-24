Historic: Jake Lang Political Prisoner Podcast Interviews Founder of BLM Rhode Island Mark Fisher – Becomes Supporter of Jan 6ers! “There’s Nothing Wrong with America, That What’s Right with America Can’t Fix”

” There’s nothing wrong with America, that what’s right with America can’t fix” – Mark Fisher

This is the healing moment that all of America has been waiting for.

Under the banner of God and Conservative Christian values, two of the most unlikely men come together to discuss some of the nations most pressing issues.

Mark Fisher is the founder and Senior Director for Rhode Island Black Lives Matter. Mark joins Jake Lang LIVE from DC Jail – in a historic and healing episode of The Political Prisoner Podcast.

Bridges are crossed and common ground is found more often than not in this unique interview and presents a moment in history we may look back on as important to the restoration of America’s political and racial brokenness.

The men discuss their mutual faith in Jesus, as well as demilitarization of America’s FBI and law enforcement, the January 6 protest and the corrupt two tiered justice system.

You might learn how two very different organizations, the MAGA movement and the real BLM movement that Mark stands for, have in common once you remove the the Antifa and Marxist infiltrators.

Family values and love of America are unquestionably the bedrock of this conversation.

Mark has stirred up so much to support for January 6 Patriots he even showed up to the recent Proud Boys sentencing hearing waving the PB Flag!

Mark is raising funds to help him realize plans to travel the country on a speaking tour to expose the injustice done to the January 6 political prisoners

