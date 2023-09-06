At His First Press Conference Since Latest Freezing Episode Mitch McConnell Says Biden has been Too Slow in Giving More Assistance to Ukraine (VIDEO)

At his first press conference since his latest freezing episode, Mitch McConnell says Biden has been too slow in giving more assistance to Ukraine.

And his mindless posse stood there and said nothing.

This comes the day after the DOJ jailed a Trump supporter for 22 years for leading a protest he never even attended.

The GOP is clueless. They hate their base. They hate their voters. They represent the Uniparty interests.

The grifters in Ukraine need more cash.

Here is McConnell. He was more likeable when he froze up.

Via Simon Atebe.