Hillary Clinton Wins Emmy For Documentary About Afghanistan’s Youngest Female Mayor – The Responses Are Brutal

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea won an Emmy for their documentary about Afghanistan’s youngest female mayor titled “In Her Hands.”

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

Hillary Clinton, the former first lady, senator, secretary of state and Democratic party presidential candidate, can now add another feather to her cap: Emmy winner.

Clinton, along with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, were executive producers of the Netflix documentary In Her Hands, a film about the youngest female mayor in the history of Afghanistan, which on Thursday night was awarded the Emmy for politics and government documentary during the second evening of the 44th News & Documentary Emmy Awards.

At the ceremony, which the Clintons did not attend, it was not publicly revealed which individuals would be receiving statuettes for winning projects. But David Winn, head of the News & Documentary Awards for The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, confirms to The Hollywood Reporter: “As executive producers on the film, [Hillary and Chelsea Clinton] are considered statue eligible.”