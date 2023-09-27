Hillary Clinton Looks Drunk in Portrait Unveiled at State Department (VIDEO)

Twice-failed presidential hopeful and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton returned to the State Department on Tuesday for the unveiling of her portrait.

She looks drunk in the portrait. It is not flattering.

“To our guest of honor, Secretary Clinton, welcome home!” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Hillary cackled as the camera zoomed in on her face.

"Welcome home": Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s official portrait was unveiled Tuesday at the U.S. State Department. pic.twitter.com/Iql1AcVHG9 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 26, 2023

Hillary Clinton mumbled a few remarks before the crowd cheered again.

Hillary Clinton's portrait unveiled at State Department pic.twitter.com/Fov5geAGnt — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 26, 2023

Hillary Clinton served as the head of the Department of State from January 2009 to February 2013 and she will only be remembered for the Benghazi terror attack that left 4 Americans dead and her use of a private email server to evade FOIA.

Recall that it was Judicial Watch that blew the story wide open about Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server back in 2015 through a FOIA lawsuit.

Judicial Watch’s FOIA lawsuits led to court-ordered discovery into three specific areas: whether Secretary Clinton’s use of a private email server was intended to stymie FOIA; whether the State Department’s intent to settle this case in late 2014 and early 2015 amounted to bad faith; and whether the State Department has adequately searched for records responsive to Judicial Watch’s request.

Hillary Clinton’s State Department gave stand down orders to Special Ops forces ready to go in and help Americans who were surrounded by hundreds of Islamic insurgents on September 11, 2012.

We lost FOUR Americans that night. Tyrone Woods, Sean Smith, Ambassador Christopher Stevens and Glen Doherty. Never forget.

To add insult to injury, the Obama administration lied about the Benghazi attack by blaming it on a YouTube video.

Shortly after the Benghazi terror attack that left 4 Americans dead, an email chain including Hillary Clinton and her aides show them putting together “talking points” about what started the attack in Libya — including the Susan Rice lie that it was sparked by a YouTube video (this was created by the Obama White House).

Hillary Clinton also lied straight to the parents of the victims of Benghazi. The parents of two of the Americans killed sued Hillary in federal court claiming she is liable for their deaths.