Hillary Clinton Called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Other World Leaders During Biden’s Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal: Book

Why is Hillary Clinton calling world leaders?

Hillary Clinton called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal in August 2021, according to a book written by Atlantic writer Franklin Foer.

Clinton reportedly called Zelensky to ask him for help evacuating Afghan women. She reportedly called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other world leaders.

According to the book, National Security Advisor and former Hillary advisor Jake Sullivan called Hillary and blasted her for calling Zelensky.

The exchange went down like this, according to Foer’s book:

“‘What are you doing calling the Ukrainian government,’ Jake Sullivan asked her,” Foer wrote, referring to President Biden’s national security adviser.

“‘Well,’ she responded. ‘I wouldn’t have to call, if you guys would,’” Foer wrote.

