Hillary Clinton Called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Other World Leaders During Biden’s Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal: Book

Why is Hillary Clinton calling world leaders?
Hillary Clinton called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal in August 2021, according to a book written by Atlantic writer Franklin Foer.
Clinton reportedly called Zelensky to ask him for help evacuating Afghan women. She reportedly called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other world leaders.
According to the book, National Security Advisor and former Hillary advisor Jake Sullivan called Hillary and blasted her for calling Zelensky.
The exchange went down like this, according to Foer’s book:
“‘What are you doing calling the Ukrainian government,’ Jake Sullivan asked her,” Foer wrote, referring to President Biden’s national security adviser.
“‘Well,’ she responded. ‘I wouldn’t have to call, if you guys would,’” Foer wrote.
The Hill reported:
The White House called former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was helping evacuate Afghan women amid the chaotic withdrawal, to scold her for calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office to ask for help, according to a newly released book.
Atlantic staff writer Franklin Foer’s “The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden’s White House and the Struggle for America’s Future” outlined that during the August 2021 withdrawal, Clinton had a “Kill List” of women in Afghanistan who could be targets of the Taliban once the United States left the country.
They were called “white scarves,” Foer writes, because they were told by Clinton’s team to wear white scarves so they were identifiable.
The former secretary called the emir of Qatar to ask him to accompany buses carrying the women through Taliban checkpoints, according to Foer, and she called Zelensky’s office to provide military transport from the airport.