HILARIOUS! President Trump Imitates 80-Year-Old Joe Biden Getting Lost on Stage (VIDEO)

On Friday, former President Donald Trump made a high-profile appearance at the California GOP Convention in Anaheim Anaheim Marriott Hotel in Orange County as part of his ongoing efforts to solidify support within the Republican party.

Orange County, a conservative enclave in Southern California, gave Trump a rock star welcome.

“We are thrilled to welcome President Trump back to the CAGOP convention stage for the first time since our 2016 convention,” CAGOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said in a statement. “As California Republicans prepare to play a major role in deciding who our party’s 2024 presidential nominee will be, I look forward to President Trump speaking with our delegates about his plans to move our country forward.”

During his speech, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to conservative principles and called for unity within the party. He outlined his vision for the future of the Republican Party and emphasized the importance of regaining control in the upcoming elections.

Trump also mocked Biden for routinely getting lost on stage. Humor often serves as a powerful tool to highlight the absurdities and shortcomings of those in power. Donald Trump has never shied away from using comedy to make a point.

Trump imitated Joe Biden’s moments of confusion, and the result was nothing short of hilarious.

Trump pretended to lose his way on stage and looked bewildered. “Where am I? Trump said, perfectly capturing Biden’s confused demeanor.

“Nah, he’s terrible. You know, I’m much tougher on him than I used to be. Out of respect for the office, I was never like – He’s the most corrupt president, the most incompetent president we’ve ever had.”

WATCH:

Donald Trump on Joe Biden: “Does anybody think he’s going to make it to the starting gate? I mean the guy can’t find his way off of a stage” pic.twitter.com/6rky1jh5V1 — ALX (@alx) September 29, 2023

Trump is not wrong, though. Here’s the receipt:

Eminence front. It’s a put on. pic.twitter.com/9wjrR4RFLG — Golden Advice (@RichardStiller4) July 5, 2023

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the Biden-Harris HQ account on X(Twitter), for some reason, thought they were dunking on President Trump for basking in the warm reception by supporters while Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the U.S.A. played before his speech in California Friday, saying, “Trump just stands there on stage pointing at people,” over a nearly two-minute video of Trump acknowledging his supporters at the California Republican Convention in Anaheim.

The response by the Trump War room account was swift (within four minutes!) and savage, “At least he stands on stage,” posted over a photo of Biden after he tripped and fell hard at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony on June 1.