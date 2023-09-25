HE’S SHOT: A Confused Joe Biden Mumbles During Remarks on New Diplomatic Ties with Two Pacific Island Nations (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Monday hosted a meeting with Pacific Islands Forum leaders for the U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Summit in the East Room. He announced new diplomatic relations with the Cook Islands and Niue so ‘counter China’s influence in the region.’

Biden was a mumbling disaster as he delivered remarks. He’s completely shot.

“That’s why the United States is formally establishing diplomatic relations with the Cook Islands — and the real reason is we’re both from Baltimore,” Biden said. “That’s a long story.”

The look on Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s face says it all.

Joe Biden couldn’t even name the new initiative as he announced the new initiative.

“We’re working with Congress to invest $40 billion in our Pacific Island’s Infrastructure Initiative. We call it the P G, P I— anyway, doesn’t matter what we call it, but that’s what it is,”

WATCH:

Secretary Blinken had to step in and help old Joe.

“I think I’m now turning this over to the Cook Islands or am I turning it to you?” Biden asked Blinken.

“Mr. President, uhh, Mr. Prime Minister, the floor is yours,” Biden said after Blinken stepped in and helped him direct the conversation.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

