Hero Michigan Cop Saves 18-Month-Old Baby Who Stopped Breathing During Traffic Stop (VIDEO)

A police officer in Warren, Michigan saved an 18-month-old baby’s life who had stopped breathing on Tuesday evening.

As Officer Fraser pulled over a speeding Camaro, the driver shouted for help: “We got a baby in here dying!”

The heroic officer said the baby’s face was blue so he patted the child on the back and was able to get the baby to breathe again. It appears something must have been blocking the child’s airway.

ABC 7 NY Reported:

WARREN, Mich. — Officer Fraser with Warren, Michigan police was on duty, looking out for distracted drivers this week when he said a blue Camaro sped by him going about double the speed limit, WXYZ reported. He said when he pulled the car over near 12 Mile and Schoenherr Road the driver started yelling. “He’s waving his hands out the window, and he’s saying that there’s a baby that’s unresponsive,” Fraser said. In the dashcam video above, you can hear the uncle and mom of the 18-month-old child inside the car saying, “Help, help we got a baby in here dying.” Watching the dashcam video back, Officer Fraser pointed out, “At this point, it’s not about writing a ticket, stopping a speeding driver, there’s an actual emergency here.” Officer Fraser told us the child was blue in the face and had saliva around his mouth. He took the child into his own hands and started administering care. At the same time the child’s mom said, “We took him to the hospital. They said he had COVID and then he just started seizing.” As more officers began to arrive as backup, light breathing began to return to the 18-month-old

The child was saved.

The dramatic dashcam video shows just how quick thinking and prepared the officer was in handling such a life threatening situation.

Watch: