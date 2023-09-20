Here You Go, America: The Gateway Pundit Uncovers Massive J6 Database Engineered by DHS Front Group ‘Sedition Hunters’ [PART 1]

The Gateway Pundit recently obtained THOUSANDS OF HOURS OF J6 FOOTAGE from the Sedition Hunters online crowdsourcing group.

Sedition Hunters define themselves as part of an anonymous group that tracks, identifies, and reports Trump supporters and protesters who attended the January 6 protests in Washington DC to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Members of the intelligence community relate that it is most likely that this footage was collected by the government through the Department of Homeland Security and its many contractors, utilizing illegally obtained video and cell phone interception using “Stingray” devices within the U.S. Capitol.

Since the January 6, 2020 protest, the group insists that “hundreds of volunteers” have scrutinized photos and video of the events that day. The group has reviewed thousands of hours of footage, created timelines, identified and tracked persons of interest, synchronized videos, and provided analysis.

The power of this group was establishing the initial ‘probable cause’ for federal authorities to indict specific people who attended January 6th. Making that critical first ‘link’ between grainy footage from security cameras and the names of specific people in America, was necessary to start the criminal prosecution process. This fraud in making the initial identification is known within government circles as “parallel construction” where evidence is obtained illegally and then to get it admitted into court, it is laundered through other sources to help conceal the true source of the information.

This is used to obtain warrants, to secure indictments, and to make the critical first identification of a suspect.

Many J6 prosecutions and indictments reference unnamed “confidential informants” of “known reliability” which is, on the surface, a reference to the Sedition Hunters group and those like it. In practice, however, it is probably the government referencing its own agents posing as a citizens group in order to utilize illegally obtained evidence and use high-end software and technology to conduct the mass indictment of Trump’s most passionate J6 supporters.

This ‘citizen’ group has worked hand-in-hand with federal authorities to bring charges against nearly 1,000 of the estimated 15,000 protesters at January 6th.

The Gateway Pundit has been reviewing this secret database. We have several questions on how this ‘volunteer group” has been able to complete their work without government or outside assistance.

As the Gateway Pundit was taking the time to do the due diligence on this site, pro-J6 activists have also begun listing out the critical videos on Twitter and elsewhere. They believe that the videos showcase and highlight a wide variety of videos previously-unseen which will reveal: 1) Capitol police engaged in friendly fire incidents, seriously wounding one another, 2) More details on the murder of Rosanne Boyland, 3) More details on the agent provocateurs within the crowd who were directing the most violent incidents, 4) Clear examples of Patriots on J6 stopping agent provocateurs from committing violence, among other claims.

OMGee…. you can see Lila Morris beating an unconscious Roseanne Boyland! That is MURDER https://t.co/NJqSJMDqxo — Cathy Richardson (@CathyRi89807615) September 19, 2023

BREAKING: Footage of the Tunnel from Jan. 6 shows patriots pull an agitator down the Capitol facade and take the flagpole he wielded as a weapon. Credit: @guyfaux98637517 pic.twitter.com/qnrSuZCPc5 — Tank Man (@wittycommittee) September 20, 2023

The videos and data were not originally assembled by a few far-left retired ladies working from their kitchen computers. The Sedition Hunters sites claim ‘contributors’ include data scientists, academic researchers, software engineers, and many others. But the facial recognition and other technologies used by this group are not in common use and not readily available to the public.

We are posting the details of the Sedition Hunters site to expose the degree to which they have been going after ‘mostly peaceful protesters’ but also to highlight the degree to which this is likely a government operation and not a group of volunteers.

The basic organization of many of the files reviewed are displayed below in spreadsheets. In them, the group outlines minute-by-minute accounts linked to available video, from January 6th. The focus is not simply on physical violence, but also on specific incidents like the breaking of windows in the Capitol, which have been charged. The degree to which the investigation’s focus parallels the later prosecutions, intelligence sources say, highly suggests they were being directed by the government, for the government, with government resources and technology.

Open-Source Intelligence, Capitol Security Footage, Bodycams, J6 Deaths After J6 by Alicia Powe on Scribd

WE WILL BE POSTING MORE, documenting the fake ‘SEDITION HUNTERS’ and explaining the way in which the government has persecuted January 6th protesters for the crime of having the wrong political opinions.

More news continues to develop EACH DAY about the January 6th setup and the 1,000 men and women suffering political persecution for the past few years.

Just today: The FBI was caught lying to Congress about how many undercover agents were in the crowd at January 6th.

The FBI now admits they have “lost count” of how many agents they had at January 6th.

Nancy Pelosi’s lies about not speaking to the Capitol Police on January 6th have been confirmed with testimony under oath.