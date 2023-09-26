Help Support J6 Political Prisoner Dominic Pezzola With T-Shirt of Iconic Moment “Trump Won and You All Knows it!”

The Gateway Pundit reported that in September, soulless DC Judge Timothy Kelly issued a 10-year prison sentence for Dominic Pezzola, an honorably discharged Marine Corp veteran, for his “role in the Capitol riot.”

The government sought 20 years for Pezzola.

Despite spending most of over 2 years of his incarceration in a freezing cold cell 6 by 8-foot cell at the Alexandria Detention Center, Pezzola walked out of the courtroom to be shackled and transferred back to the DC gulag with optimism and words of encouragement for his family.

Kelly, a Trump-appointed judge, warned the court as the show trial was winding down that Pezzola was “the tip of the spear” during the Capitol riots. This was a complete lie based on zero evidence. But this type of baseless and exaggerated rhetoric is cheered in Washington DC circles.

“The First Step Act. I’ll be out in a year,” he assured.

He then fist-pumped and exclaimed, “Trump won! And everybody knows it.”

Dominic’s 19-year-old daughter has now recreated the courtroom sketch of him in the memorable moment as he left the courtroom to help raised funds for her father.

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft interviewed Dominic Pezzola for his first interview since his sentencing. This was also after the same demented judge, Tim Kelly, gave Proud Boys founder Enrique Tarrio 22 years for “his role” in the January 6 protests. Tarrio was not even in town that day. He did not attend the rally nor did the court prove he had any role in the violence that day.