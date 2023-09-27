Help the Struggling Families of January 6 Political Prisoners

The abuse of January 6 political prisoners has reached unfathomable lows recently, with more drummed up COVID lockdowns and horrendous solitary confinement in the DC Jail Gulag.

The families of these patriot heroes have had to bear most of the burden, having to sacrifice vital income to take care of their political prisoners.

The despicable stories of fathers being ripped out of their homes, leaving behind young children and pregnant wives, has been reported on over and over by The Gateway Pundit in the last 1,000 days since January 6, 2021 – and now one group has made a stand to support these families in a much needed way.

Sponsorj6.com has come together out of necessity to offer much needed commissary and family support to the over 200 currently incarcerated January 6ers.

It is the families at home that are desperately struggling to pay for prison phone calls and emailing credits just to stay in contact with their loved ones!

On top of that, they have to pay thousands of dollars a year to buy commissary food, clothing and hygiene products just so their patriot doesn’t starve on the menial nutrition and sustenance they are provided.

Watch the Sponsorj6.com video here!

It has become an overwhelming burden for many families, who have been bankrupted entirely, from the extortion racket these prisons have become.

Young families are being evicted from homes and forced to move into apartments and even sleep in cars. This is exactly what the deep state and FBI wanted when they decided to target these people for a constitutionally protected protest.

But now you can help those in dire need!

You can become a monthly sponsor to a Jan 6 family today.

These families & J6 patriots are extremely grateful!

We need the support now more than ever, so head over to Sponsorj6.com and please share on social media.

Jake Lang manages this fund to ensure 100% of donations go directly to the January 6 prisoners.

Visit Sponsorj6.com to become a blessing to a family in need! “The lord refreshes those who refresh others.”