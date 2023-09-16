He Can Drive? Brain-Damaged John Fetterman Races Down Highway to Join Striking Autoworkers on Picket Line in Detroit (VIDEO)

Is he allowed to drive?

Brain-damaged Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) raced down the highway on Saturday on his way to Detroit to join the autoworker strike.

For the first time in the history of the 150,000-member United Auto Workers Union, members went on strike against the “Big 3” manufacturers at midnight Thursday night after no deal was reached.

The “Big 3” include Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, the newly-formed merger of Fiat Chrysler and the PSA Group.

“Key demands from the union have included 40% hourly pay increases; a reduced, 32-hour, workweek; a shift back to traditional pensions; the elimination of compensation tiers; and a restoration of cost-of-living adjustments. Other items on the table include enhanced retiree benefits and better vacation and family leave benefits,” CNBC reported.

The automakers pushed back on union demands and said their proposals would bankrupt the companies.

Fetterman left his hometown of Pennsylvania on Saturday morning and drove to an auto plant near Detroit to support the striking autoworkers.

“I know which side I’m on. As long as these brave workers continue to walk the picket line, my entire team and I will have their backs,” Fetterman wrote on X. “We will support them any way we can until they reach a fair deal.”

“Hold that line UAW! On my way to join you now,” Fetterman said on X as he raced down the highway.

VIDEO:

Hold that line, @UAW! On my way to join you now pic.twitter.com/bh4BS5dvIG — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) September 16, 2023

John Fetterman is totally shot after his massive stroke last May. He also spent two months at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center receiving treatment for clinical depression after having a massive stroke.

John Fetterman has brain damage and can barely string a sentence together. He is in such bad shape that he has to read captions because of his ‘lingering auditory processing issues’ from his stroke.

MSNBC: John Fetterman "has a hard time understanding what he's hearing…he still has some problems, some challenges with speech…he had a hard time understanding our conversations." pic.twitter.com/EYLNVxb0Cy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 11, 2022

Now he’s driving.