GOP Rep. Ken Buck Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Absurd” Impeachment Remarks – Says There’s No Evidence Linking Joe Biden to a “High Crime or Misdemeanor” (VIDEO)

In an interview with former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on MSNBC, Congressman Ken Buck (R-CO) expressed strong disagreement with fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over her “absurd” calls for impeaching President Joe Biden. Buck argued that there is currently no evidence linking Biden to a “high crime or misdemeanor.”

On Saturday, Marjorie Taylor Greene said that “our country deserves for Congress to vote for an impeachment inquiry for very important reasons, not a rush impeachment vote.”

She added:

Our committee work has proven Joe Biden lied to the American people and not only does he know about Hunter’s business deals, he is involved. And we produced bank reports and statements showing tens of millions paid to the Biden family from foreign countries even though the Biden’s don’t sell a single product or service and according to Devin Archer, “Joe is the brand they are selling.” For some of us that’s grounds enough to go ahead and vote for impeachment but I believe we would fail the country if we rush to impeach because there is more at stake. It has become evident that there is a vast amount of people in previous administrations, this administration, and federal agencies that all worked diligently to cover up unbelievable corruption and crimes committed by the Biden’s and Joe himself. We need a very tedious impeachment inquiry that allows us to take a deep dive to uncover the traitors within that conspired together, not only to keep a criminal VP in office, but then work to propel him to highest office in the land, President of the United States, all by covering up the truth and stopping Biden prosecutions from happening. The impeachment inquiry can not be rushed. It must be done right. No matter how long it takes. Patience will be the virtue that will lead us to the traitors within.

When asked by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about his position on launching an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, Rep. Buck said Greene’s remark is “absurd.”

“Marjorie filed impeachment articles on President Biden before he was sworn into office more than two and a half years ago. So the idea that she is now the expert on impeachment or that she is someone who should set the timing on impeachment is absurd,” said Ken Buck.

Buck, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, claimed that there is currently no evidence linking Biden to a “high crime or misdemeanor” and thus, no grounds for impeachment.

“The time for impeachment is the time when there’s evidence linking President Biden -if there’s evidence linking President Biden- to a high crime or misdemeanor, that doesn’t exist right now, and it isn’t really something that we can say, well, in February, we’re going to do this. It’s based on the facts. You go where the facts take you,” Buck added.

Buck noted that his opposition to impeachment is not a sign of softness towards the current administration but is a strategic move to focus on the most pressing issues at hand. He argued that the impeachment talks were a distraction from the real issues facing America today.

“We have really important issues facing this country. And as Republicans, we need to stay focused on the border. We need to stay focused on crime, particularly in urban areas. We need to stay focused on inflation. Those are issues that Americans care about, and they want to see a change in leadership in the White House as a result of those. If we start going down these paths that really bear no fruit, we are not going to get an impeachment through the Senate,” said Buck.

Buck added that it is “not true” that those accused of participating in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, are being mistreated behind bars.

“We’re not going to the idea that somehow the January 6 prisoners are being treated differently than other prisoners in a jail that has a history of abuse and poor conditions is just not true. And so we can waste our time on issues that are not important or we can focus on issues that are,” Buck added.

In an X post, Greene responded to Buck’s allegations, saying, “When is Ken Buck going to announce he’s a Democrat? The amount of shilling for Joe Biden is astounding. Almost like he’s hoping Joe is going to appoint him for something.”

In an interview with CNN, Greene said it is up to Buck’s “constituents to decide whether he is the best person to represent his district.”

“This is the same guy that wrote a book called ‘Drain the Swamp’, who is now arguing against an impeachment inquiry,” Greene told CNN. “I really don’t see how we can have a member on Judiciary that is flat out refusing to impeach. … It seems like, can he even be trusted to do his job at this point?”

“I don’t know how we can have a whip (team member) that continues to vote against our conference bills. That’s completely wrong,” she added.

Following Buck’s claim that there is currently no evidence linking Biden to a “high crime or misdemeanor,” the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability responded:

“Here are 20+ examples of Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s influence peddling schemes that enriched the Bidens,” the committee wrote, linking to the oversight’s website.