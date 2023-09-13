GOP Rep. Ken Buck Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Absurd” Impeachment Remarks – Says There’s No Evidence Linking Joe Biden to a “High Crime or Misdemeanor” (VIDEO)

In an interview with former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on MSNBC, Congressman Ken Buck (R-CO) expressed strong disagreement with fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over her “absurd” calls for impeaching President Joe Biden. Buck argued that there is currently no evidence linking Biden to a “high crime or misdemeanor.”
On Saturday, Marjorie Taylor Greene said that “our country deserves for Congress to vote for an impeachment inquiry for very important reasons, not a rush impeachment vote.”
She added:
Our committee work has proven Joe Biden lied to the American people and not only does he know about Hunter’s business deals, he is involved.
And we produced bank reports and statements showing tens of millions paid to the Biden family from foreign countries even though the Biden’s don’t sell a single product or service and according to Devin Archer, “Joe is the brand they are selling.”
For some of us that’s grounds enough to go ahead and vote for impeachment but I believe we would fail the country if we rush to impeach because there is more at stake.
It has become evident that there is a vast amount of people in previous administrations, this administration, and federal agencies that all worked diligently to cover up unbelievable corruption and crimes committed by the Biden’s and Joe himself.
We need a very tedious impeachment inquiry that allows us to take a deep dive to uncover the traitors within that conspired together, not only to keep a criminal VP in office, but then work to propel him to highest office in the land, President of the United States, all by covering up the truth and stopping Biden prosecutions from happening.
The impeachment inquiry can not be rushed.
It must be done right.
No matter how long it takes.
Patience will be the virtue that will lead us to the traitors within.
When asked by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about his position on launching an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, Rep. Buck said Greene’s remark is “absurd.”
“Marjorie filed impeachment articles on President Biden before he was sworn into office more than two and a half years ago. So the idea that she is now the expert on impeachment or that she is someone who should set the timing on impeachment is absurd,” said Ken Buck.
Buck, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, claimed that there is currently no evidence linking Biden to a “high crime or misdemeanor” and thus, no grounds for impeachment.
“The time for impeachment is the time when there’s evidence linking President Biden -if there’s evidence linking President Biden- to a high crime or misdemeanor, that doesn’t exist right now, and it isn’t really something that we can say, well, in February, we’re going to do this. It’s based on the facts. You go where the facts take you,” Buck added.
Buck noted that his opposition to impeachment is not a sign of softness towards the current administration but is a strategic move to focus on the most pressing issues at hand. He argued that the impeachment talks were a distraction from the real issues facing America today.
“We have really important issues facing this country. And as Republicans, we need to stay focused on the border. We need to stay focused on crime, particularly in urban areas. We need to stay focused on inflation. Those are issues that Americans care about, and they want to see a change in leadership in the White House as a result of those. If we start going down these paths that really bear no fruit, we are not going to get an impeachment through the Senate,” said Buck.
We’re not going to the idea that somehow the January 6 prisoners are being treated differently than other prisoners in a jail that has a history of abuse and poor conditions is just not true.
Buck added that it is “not true” that those accused of participating in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, are being mistreated behind bars.
“We’re not going to the idea that somehow the January 6 prisoners are being treated differently than other prisoners in a jail that has a history of abuse and poor conditions is just not true. And so we can waste our time on issues that are not important or we can focus on issues that are,” Buck added.
WATCH:
In an X post, Greene responded to Buck’s allegations, saying, “When is Ken Buck going to announce he’s a Democrat? The amount of shilling for Joe Biden is astounding. Almost like he’s hoping Joe is going to appoint him for something.”
In an interview with CNN, Greene said it is up to Buck’s “constituents to decide whether he is the best person to represent his district.”
“This is the same guy that wrote a book called ‘Drain the Swamp’, who is now arguing against an impeachment inquiry,” Greene told CNN. “I really don’t see how we can have a member on Judiciary that is flat out refusing to impeach. … It seems like, can he even be trusted to do his job at this point?”
“I don’t know how we can have a whip (team member) that continues to vote against our conference bills. That’s completely wrong,” she added.
Following Buck’s claim that there is currently no evidence linking Biden to a “high crime or misdemeanor,” the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability responded:
“Here are 20+ examples of Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s influence peddling schemes that enriched the Bidens,” the committee wrote, linking to the oversight’s website.
There is mounting evidence that Joe Biden was involved in his family’s influence peddling schemes, including while he served as Vice President. However, Democrats and their corporate media allies continue to ignore this overwhelming evidence as they seek to distract the American people from the Biden family’s corruption. Below are over 20 examples of Joe Biden’s involvement.
1) In July 2023, former Biden business associate Devon Archer described how Joe Biden was “The Brand” and was used to send “signals” of power, access, and influence to enrich the Biden family from foreign sources.
2) Devon Archer alone was aware of at least 20 times in which then-Vice President Biden spoke on speakerphone with Hunter Biden’s foreign business associates. Democrats would have Americans believe that these phone calls with then-Vice President Biden were simply to discuss the weather.
3) In February 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden dined with oligarchs from Russia and Kazakhstan who funneled millions of dollars to Hunter Biden and his business associates.
4) In April 2015, then-Vice President Biden dined with Hunter Biden’s foreign business associates, including Ukrainian Burisma executive Vadym Pozharsky. Burisma was then being investigated by Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin for corruption.
5) Then-Vice President Biden had coffee with Hunter Biden’s Chinese business associate, Jonathan Li of BHR, in Beijing and wrote a college letter of recommendation for his daughter.
6) In 2015, then-Vice President Biden hosted Hunter Biden and Devon Archer and other business associates at the official residence of the Vice President. The topic of discussion was filling the top seat at the United Nations. The Kazakhstani government official who wanted the U.N. position attended both dinners at Café Milano with then-Vice President Biden.
7) Using the pseudonym “Robert L. Peters,” Vice President Biden was informed by his staff of a call in 2016 with President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko. Copied on that official email? Hunter Biden, who was sitting on the board of the Ukrainian company Burisma.
8) On December 4, 2015, Biden business associate Eric Schwerin wrote to Kate Bedingfield in the Office of the Vice President providing quotes to use in response to media outreach regarding Hunter Biden’s role in Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company. Later that day, Ms. Bedingfield responded to Mr. Schwerin saying, “VP signed off on this[.]” According to Devon Archer, after a Burisma board of directors meeting in Dubai on the evening of December 4, 2015, Hunter Biden “called D.C.” to discuss pressure that Burisma asked him to relieve.
9) In May 2017, James Gilliar, a Biden family associate, emailed Hunter Biden and other associates to formalize how they would divide the profit from their deal with CEFC, a Chinese Communist Party linked energy company. Gilliar indicated Joe Biden would receive 10 percent, which has been confirmed by former Biden family associate, Tony Bobulinski.
10) On May 20, 2017, James Gilliar told Tony Bobulinksi, another business associate, “Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u are face to face[.] I know u know that but they are paranoid[.]”
11) In a September 21, 2017, email, Hunter Biden wrote that Joe Biden is his business partner and provided Joe Biden’s personal cell phone if the recipient seeks confirmation. Emails also show that Hunter Biden, CEFC officials, and Joe Biden would share offices under the Hudson West/CEFC/Biden Foundation name.
12) On July 30, 2017, Hunter Biden demanded money from Chinese business associates and threatened that Joe Biden was sitting next to him: “if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you….I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direct.”
13) On August 3, 2017, Hunter Biden claimed “The Biden’s are the best I know at doing exactly what the Chairman wants from this partnership[.] Please let’s not quibble over peanuts.” The Chairman is Ye Jianming is a Chinese billionaire tied to a CCP-intelligence gathering agency. Ye stated that CEFC China’s vision “is to obtain overseas resources and serve the national strategy.”
14) During Rob Walker’s recorded interview with the FBI in December 2020, he told agents that Joe Biden attended a CEFC meeting.
15) As Vice President, Joe Biden allowed his son to travel on Air Force Two with him to court business around the world. Vice President Biden brought Hunter Biden along to at least 15 countries where he sold “The Brand” to enrich the Biden family.
16) Hunter Biden’s business associates reportedly visited the White House more than 80 times when Joe Biden was Vice President.
17) In February 2014, a report indicates then-Vice President Biden met with two of Hunter’s Mexican business associates at the White House.
18) In October 2015, a report says that Hunter Biden arranged a video call with his father and Mexican business partners. The next month, then-Vice President Biden hosted Mexican business partners and a Biden associate, Jeff Cooper at the Vice President’s official residence.
19) In February 2016, then-Vice President Biden allowed his son and Biden associate, Jeffrey Cooper, to fly to Mexico on Air Force 2 to meet with business partners.
20) The FBI’s June 30, 2020 FD-1023 form contains allegations that then-Vice President Joe Biden allegedly engaged in an extortion scheme where he was paid $5 million in exchange for certain actions.