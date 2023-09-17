GOP Neocon Senators Tom Cotton and Lindsey Graham Send Letter to Joe Biden Begging for More US Missiles for Ukraine – Argue Sending Missiles Will Save Lives

Republican Senators Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) , Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi) sent a letter to Joe Biden on Saturday.

The four Republicans want US MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to be sent to Ukraine.

The four warmongers insist more US missiles in Ukraine, prolonging the failed war with Russia, will save lives.

These are Republican Senators.

They are itching for World War III.