GOP Neocon Senators Tom Cotton and Lindsey Graham Send Letter to Joe Biden Begging for More US Missiles for Ukraine – Argue Sending Missiles Will Save Lives

GOP Senators Tom Cotton and Lindsey Graham

Republican Senators Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) , Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi) sent a letter to Joe Biden on Saturday.

The four Republicans want US MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to be sent to Ukraine.

The four warmongers insist more US missiles in Ukraine, prolonging the failed war with Russia, will save lives.

These are Republican Senators.

They are itching for World War III.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

