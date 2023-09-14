“Gloves Are Off, Families Are On” – David Brock Threatens to Target the Children of GOP Members Investigating Hunter Biden

As the walls close in on the Biden Crime Family, Democrats are starting to resort to desperate tactics to save them. One prominent leftist operative going to the extreme and looking at hitting Republicans close to home.

Tara Palmeri of Puck News reported last Friday that David Brock will be launching a personal investigation into family members of Republican lawmakers, looking for any instances where they may have benefited from that member’s position.

“Gloves are off, Families are on,” Brock said to Palmeri.

Brock is specifically looking at targeting the children of these Republican congressional members.

We’ve been looking into how the children of those same members may have benefited from their parents’ position. We’re not shy about going after the members.

One interesting fact about Brock is that he started as a conservative reporter before flipping to the Democratic Party in the mid-1990s. He was also described by former Center for American Progress president Neera Tanden, who is currently a top Biden aide, of being “bats*** crazy” back in 2015.

Brock is a vicious smear merchant who has led numerous efforts to destroy patriotic Americans and prominent conservative voices. Brock’s 65 Project has filed over 40 ethics complaints against conservative attorneys who defended President Trump.

Palmeri notes that Facts First, Brock’s Super PAC, has been the primary communications outlet to defend Hunter in the GOP inquiries and likely Biden impeachment.

The spokesperson for the Super Pac told Fox News Thursday they are about to spill the beans on a GOP leadership member’s family.

This work has been ongoing, and we will soon have more to share publicly about a key member of Republican leadership whose family has gotten multiple jobs from their Congressional donors. If people want to investigate the Biden family, then what’s good for the goose is good for gander. But no one should feel intimidated if they aren’t doing anything improper.

Republicans not surprisingly had some pointed responses to Brock’s threats and vowed not to be intimidated.

“Nothing says desperation like threatening to sic a smear merchant on innocent families. This is all you need to know about how worried Democrats and the White House are about having to answer for Joe Biden’s culture of corruption,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) told Fox News.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) told the outlet that “the far left and their radical outside allies are desperately trying to cover up and distract from Joe Biden’s illegal corruption.”

We will soon see if Republicans hold firm or they roll over in the face of the upcoming Democrat onslaught, especially following today’s indictment of Hunter Biden which Cristina Laila reported on. History shows they tend to fold.