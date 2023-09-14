The Gateway Pundit Releases Statement on Sedition Hunters Community Forum

A message from The Gateway Pundit founder Jim Hoft:

In the course of investigating the United States government’s illegal and unconstitutional violence, incitement, conspiracy, and rights deprivations on January 6th, 2021, The Gateway Pundit came across a left-wing website that purported to be an investigation of, and manhunt for January 6th protestors.  This website styles itself as “Sedition Hunters.”  We have been investigating this collection of evidence for some time now, and we will be writing about our findings soon.  Their site has a great deal of content and there is a lot to review.   We look forward to sharing our findings in the near future.

