Former Democrat Lawmaker Calls Biden Regime is “Worst Administration in History of United States of America” (VIDEO)

Rep. Jeff Drew (R-NJ) speaks for all of us.

The former Democrat congressman told FOX News that Joe Biden is the “worst in American history.”

That’s a given.

Rep. Van Drew joined Rachel Campos-Duffy on FOX News to discuss New York City’s plan to house illegals in New Jersey.

REP. JEFF VAN DREW: Hopefully, it won’t happen. We’re going to fight this with every ounce of strength that we have. It is the wrong thing. You know, when we said what was happening at the southern border was going to affect the entire United States of America, this is what happens. I want people to listen out there. This is not just an Arizona problem, or a Texas problem or a California problem. This is a United States of America problem. And now they want to come into our beautiful county, our beautiful South Jersey, and try to ruin that as well. There’s also a national defense issue here. This is a very, very important issue to understand. We have the FAA technical center there that’s doing very important work, some of which is very significant for the safety of this country and air flight. And we have our F-16s that are there as part of our defense, as well, as part of the Air National Guard, 177 fighter wing. They are the first line of defense for Washington, D.C. and New York City. This is a disaster in the making. I mean, this is the worst administration. I used to say, in my lifetime. Now, this is the worst administration in the history of the United States of America.

Spot on, Jeff.