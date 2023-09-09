Flyers Claiming Melania Trump is ‘Missing’ With Phone Number to Mar-a-Lago Security Office Scattered at Iowa Game

Flyers claiming that Melania Trump is “missing” along with a phone number for the Mar-a-Lago Security Office have been scattered around the Iowa versus Iowa State football game that former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are attending.

The security office said that no one else had called about the flyers and that they were unaware of them on Saturday afternoon.

“WHERE IS THIS WOMAN???” the flyers read, with a photo of Melania Trump. “WHERE IS OUR FIRST LADY? WHY IS DONALD TRUMP HIDING HER? WE MISS HER.”

The flyer then provided the phone number for the Mar-a-Lago security office and directed to people to call “if found.”

Rachel Scott, a senior congressional correspondent for ABC News, tweeted a photo of the flyer and implied someone in the DeSantis camp may be behind them.

Weeks ago, the Trump campaign flew a banner over the Iowa State Fair that said Be Likeable, Ron! Today, there’s scattered “Missing” flyers all over the rivalry Iowa game — where Trump, DeSantis & several other candidates will both appear. pic.twitter.com/Sv932ulqAr — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) September 9, 2023

“Weeks ago, the Trump campaign flew a banner over the Iowa State Fair that said Be Likeable, Ron!” Scott tweeted with the photo. “Today, there’s scattered “Missing” flyers all over the rivalry Iowa game — where Trump, DeSantis & several other candidates will both appear.”

Casey DeSantis, the first lady of Florida, has been aggressively campaigning for her husband. Her enthusiasm has made many question whether she is the driving force behind his decision to run.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump has never sought the limelight and spectacle, taking a quieter public role and supporting her husband privately.