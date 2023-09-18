Feeble Joe Biden Appears to Need Help With Stairs From Daughter Ashley at New York City Restaurant (Video)

A feeble looking 80-year-old Joe Biden was seen being helped down stairs by his daughter Ashley Biden at a New York City restaurant Sunday. Biden, who is in the city for the annual United Nations General Assembly, attended a family birthday dinner with Dr. Jill at Il Cantinori for Hunter’s daughter Finnegan. Hunter Biden was not seen by reporters.

Video posted by the AP’s Aamer Madhani shows Biden, surrounded by Secret Service agents, leaving Il Cantinori with Ashley holding his left hand. She leads him down one step and then Biden pauses to talk with someone. Ashley then leads him down the next step with someone out of view appearing to take Biden’s right hand as he steps down to the sidewalk.

President Joe Biden leaving Il Cantinori restaurant in NYC after celebrating one of his grandchildren’s 🎉 birthday. pic.twitter.com/glOGgxvWgD — Aamer Madhani (@AamerISmad) September 18, 2023

Doug Mills, the preeminent photographer for the New York Times, captured the moment:

.@POTUS with daughter Ashley Biden after celebrating their granddaughter’s birthday at Il Cantinori in New York. pic.twitter.com/Dezg9nA7Lp — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) September 18, 2023

A Reuters photo of the moment published by the Daily Mail was captioned (bold added), “The president was pictured leaving the restaurant with his daughter Ashley Biden, 42, who led him by the hand as they were flanked by bodyguards around 8pm on Sunday.”

Biden reportedly received a standing ovation from patrons at the restaurant according to a pool report, “The president getting a nice reception in New York. Per pool, fellow diners at Il Cantinori stood up from their tables and applauded Joe Biden as he left the restaurant and a few people cheered from nearby apartment buildings.”

The president getting a nice reception in New York. Per pool, fellow diners at Il Cantinori stood up from their tables and applauded Joe Biden as he left the restaurant and a few people cheered from nearby apartment buildings. — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) September 18, 2023

The Daily Mail charitably said Ashley “tenderly led” her father out of the restaurant.

Biden is tenderly led out of swanky celeb-friendly Italian restaurant Il Cantinori by his daughter Ashley after president shut down swath of downtown NYC and caused traffic chaos to celebrate granddaughter Finnegan's birthday https://t.co/1R4MXfpZmE pic.twitter.com/JMZwxStEWz — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 18, 2023

Earlier Sunday, Biden was seen taking the fourteen baby steps up and down Air Force One for the trip to New York City, according to Agence France-Presse reporter Danny Kemp: