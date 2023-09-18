Feeble Joe Biden Appears to Need Help With Stairs From Daughter Ashley at New York City Restaurant (Video)

by

A feeble looking 80-year-old Joe Biden was seen being helped down stairs by his daughter Ashley Biden at a New York City restaurant Sunday. Biden, who is in the city for the annual United Nations General Assembly, attended a family birthday dinner with Dr. Jill at Il Cantinori for Hunter’s daughter Finnegan. Hunter Biden was not seen by reporters.

Video posted by the AP’s Aamer Madhani shows Biden, surrounded by Secret Service agents, leaving Il Cantinori with Ashley holding his left hand. She leads him down one step and then Biden pauses to talk with someone. Ashley then leads him down the next step with someone out of view appearing to take Biden’s right hand as he steps down to the sidewalk.

Doug Mills, the preeminent photographer for the New York Times, captured the moment:

A Reuters photo of the moment published by the Daily Mail was captioned (bold added), “The president was pictured leaving the restaurant with his daughter Ashley Biden, 42, who led him by the hand as they were flanked by bodyguards around 8pm on Sunday.”

Biden reportedly received a standing ovation from patrons at the restaurant according to a pool report, “The president getting a nice reception in New York. Per pool, fellow diners at Il Cantinori stood up from their tables and applauded Joe Biden as he left the restaurant and a few people cheered from nearby apartment buildings.”

The Daily Mail charitably said Ashley “tenderly led” her father out of the restaurant.

Earlier Sunday, Biden was seen taking the fourteen baby steps up and down Air Force One for the trip to New York City, according to Agence France-Presse reporter Danny Kemp:

Photo of author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.