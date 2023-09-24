FDA Approves “Emergency Use” Of Experimental Vaccines – Is It Time To Stockpile Critical Medications Before The Government Restricts Them Again?

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and ordering through the links below, which benefits Gateway Pundit. We appreciate your support!)
We just got the news that many of us expected – but that we feared nonetheless – the FDA has granted “emergency use” authorization to another round of experimental COVID-19 vaccines, just as we got the news that COVID infections were on the rise.
Dr. Jim Thorp, one of the nation’s leading critics of the COVID vaccines, didn’t mince words with his reaction,
“No matter whether you got vaccinated last time or not, the message today is simple: do not become another statistic, do not risk your health, do not comply – avoid these experimental shots and instead choose to be prepared. Stockpile critical medications, stockpile natural supplements that will protect you and your family, and choose self-reliance over big government paternalism.”
The rising infections are real, as Dr. Peter McCullough wrote recently, “there is no doubt we are starting another outbreak of COVID-19, this time Omicron variants EG.5 and FL.1.5.1 taking the lead in proportions.”
Dr. McCullough warns that this surge could last 3 to 6 months. As we learned time and time again during the pandemic, our government will use any increase in COVID numbers as a justification to force masks, lockdowns and vaccine passports on the American public.
We know that lockdowns, masks and vaccine passports don’t work – and it’s clear that despite the failure of the policies before, that our government is planning a repeat of this catastrophic failures.
Now leading COVID truth tellers, like Dr. Jim Thorp, are warning that another round of lockdowns could lead to another round of banning critical medications:
“The government may block access to life-saving drugs in another lockdown in the same way that they restricted access to Ivermectin in the last pandemic. Now more than ever you need to be stockpiling these medications.”
It is clear we need to act, but the question is where can we secure the critical life-saving medications when we can?
That’s where The Wellness Company comes in.
You know the Wellness Company: their courageous doctors – like Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Jim Thorp – are regularly in the media speaking out against the broken medical establishment.
Dr. Thorp is making clear that now is the time to act:
“I’ve strongly recommended “stock piling” critical medications including antibiotics since the turn of the century. This has been an incredible investment as many friends, family and patients have benefited. Now, in summer of 2023, this recommendation is even more crucial.”
The Wellness Company and their doctors are medical professionals that you can trust and their new medical emergency kits are the gold standard when it comes to keeping you safe and healthy. Every American should have one in their medicine cabinet.
This prescription medical emergency kit contains an assortment of live-saving medications – including ivermectin and Z-pak. The medical emergency kit provides a guidebook to aid in the safe use of all of these life-saving medications.
From anthrax to tick bites to COVID and even to a bioweapon like the plague – the Wellness Company’s Medical Emergency kit is exactly what you need to have on hand to be prepared. The Wellness Company’s telemed doctors are standing by to write your prescription today.
Rest assured knowing that you have emergency antibiotics, antivirals and anti-parasitics on hand to help keep you and your family safe from whatever the globalists throw at us next!
The Wellness Company Medical Emergency Kit includes:
-
Amoxicillin-Clavulanate (generic Augmentin) 875/125 mg – 28 tablets
-
Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak) 250 mg – 12 tablets
-
Doxycycline Hyclate 100 mg – 60 capsules
-
Metronidazole (generic Flagyl) 500 mg – 30 tablets
-
Trimethoprim-Sulfamethoxazole (generic Bactrim) 800/160 mg – 28 tablets
-
Ivermectin 18mg – 7 compounded capsules
-
Fluconazole (generic Diflucan) 150 mg – 2 tablets
-
Ondansetron (generic Zofran) 4mg – 6 tablets
-
1 virtual consult for the kit prescription from a doctor you can trust
-
1 Emergency Medication Guidebook written by our Chief Medical Board for safe use.
The Wellness Company Medical Emergency Kit treats:
-
Anthrax
-
Bacterial Vaginosis
-
Bite Wounds
-
Bronchitis
-
Chlamydia
-
Clostridioides difficile
-
Colitis
-
COVID – 19
-
Gonorrhea
-
Giardiasis
-
Lice
-
Nausea & Vomiting
-
Pharyngitis
-
Pinworms
-
Plague (bioterror)
-
Pneumonia
-
Rickettsial Infections
-
Scabies
-
Shigella Infection
-
Sinusitis
-
Skin Infection
-
Strep Throat
-
Syphilis
-
Tetanus
-
Tick Exposure
-
Tonsillitis
-
Traveler’s Diarrhea
-
Trichomoniasis
-
Tularemia (bioterror)
-
Urinary Tract Infection
-
Vaginal Candidiasis
-
Viral Upper Respiratory Infection
In addition, to stockpiling much-needed prescription medications, experts like Dr. Thorp recommend stockpiling all natural supplements, like The Wellness Company’s Spike Support Formula, to help keep you and your family safe during this next round of COVID and next round of vaccines.
Dr. Peter McCullough, America’s cardiologist and leading COVID19 expert, has warned that the both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated need to be worried about the spike protein contained in COVID vaccines:
“These sad results confirmed our fears about the mRNA-based ‘vaccine’. Beyond the outsized health risks they pose to individuals, these risks may be transferrable to bystanders in their immediate vicinity.”
To protect against spike protein there are simple precautions you can take. The most recommended solution is a prophylactic daily dose of over-the-counter nattokinase, an enzyme known for its ability to degrade mRNA-bearing spike protein. Per Dr. McCullough:
“Out of all the available therapies I have used in my practice and among all the proposed detoxification agents, I believe nattokinase and related peptides hold the greatest promise for patients at this time.”
If you or someone you love would like to try daily nattokinase to stay healthy, The Wellness Company’s “Spike Support Formula” contains nattokinase plus other important extracts and is designed by Dr. Peter McCullough and his team.
In The Wellness Company’s Spike Support Formula you will find:
-
Nattokinase (enzyme shown to dissolve spike protein)
-
Selenium (aids in helping the body repair itself and recover)
-
Dandelion root (may prevent spike protein from binding to cells)
-
Black sativa extract (may facilitate cellular repair)
-
Green tea extract (provides added defenses at the cellular level through scavenging for free radicals)
-
Irish sea moss (could help rebuild damaged tissue and muscle)