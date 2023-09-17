Far-Left ABC News Staffers are “Freaking Out” Amid Reports of Disney Considering Sale of the Network

ABC is in turmoil.

Tensions are running high at ABC News as woke staffers are reportedly “freaking out” over rumors that The Walt Disney Co., the parent company, is in discussions to sell the news outlet.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday, revealing that Disney has been in discussions with Nexstar Media Group and media mogul Byron Allen about a potential sale.

“Media mogul Byron Allen offered $10 billion, albeit tentatively, for Disney’s flagship broadcast network as well as the FX and National Geographic cable channels, according to a person familiar with his proposal. Separately, Disney has held exploratory talks about ABC and its eight local TV stations with Nexstar Media Group Inc., people familiar with those discussions said. All of the people asked not to be named disclosing information that’s not public,” according to the news outlet.

CNN spoke to multiple sources within ABC News, painting a picture of a newsroom in turmoil.

“Everyone is freaking out,” an ABC News staffer told CNN, capturing the mood inside the network. “It’s all anyone at work is talking about,” added another. The uncertainty has left many woke employees anxious about their future roles and the editorial direction of ABC News.

In a statement released Thursday, Disney clarified that while they are “open to exploring various strategic avenues,” they dismissed claims of selling the network.

“While we are open to considering a variety of strategic options for our linear businesses, at this time The Walt Disney Company has made no decision with respect to the divestiture of ABC or any other property and any report to that effect is unfounded,” a spokesperson said.

